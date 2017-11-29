Personal trainers provide on-campus fitness assistance

By Magdalayna Drivas | Reporter

When going to the gym for the first time, it can be hard to know where to start. Personal trainers are available on campus to help Baylor students, faculty and staff reach their fitness goals.

The personal training program is designed to train a client’s body and mind so that they can exercise safely and effectively, according to the program’s website. Trainers have a variety of specialties including aquatic, cardiovascular, strength and sport-specific training.

Cheektowaga, NY junior Antoinette Weatherspoon is one of five students who work as personal trainers through the wellness department. Weatherspoon has been a trainer since January and sees up to six clients at a time.

“The sessions are one hour long,” Weatherspoon said. “The first few sessions I get a baseline of the client and as we go on I like to mix it up. I’m a big fan of bodyweight workouts and high intensity interval training and we usually end with cardio or yoga.”

Weatherspoon said she sees a wide range of clients with a variety of fitness goals.

“A lot of my clients I see here are for weight loss. Some people just want to learn how to work out,” Weatherspoon said. “I worked with a seven-year-old gymnast who wanted to get her coordination together. It just depends from person to person.”

All personal trainers employed by the wellness department are certified through the National Academy of Sports Medicine. Weatherspoon said the department offers a personal training certification class on campus at least once per year.

“The class is around three months and after that you take a certification exam on your own,” Weatherspoon said. “You also have to shadow two different trainers at least before getting your own clients.”

Burbank, Calif. junior Tenley Patterson said she would recommend Baylor’s personal trainers to any student who is searching for fitness help.

“It’s such a worthwhile investment,” Patterson said. “The trainers here are extremely dedicated and will work with you until you surpass your goals.”

Weatherspoon says getting to work with clients is why she loves being a personal trainer.

“My favorite thing is watching people achieve their goals,” Weatherspoon said. “I work with clients sometimes for a while, so they become my goals to a certain point. Watching them achieve that goal just makes me so happy.”

Personal trainers are available to all Baylor students, faculty and staff and cost $20 per session. Those who are interested can sign up for a personal trainer at the Student Life Center service desk.