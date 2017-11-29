Breaking News:Terry Maston suffers broken hand, out until January

By Nathan Keil | Sports Editor

Baylor senior forward Terry Maston has suffered a broken right hand, as confirmed by David Kaye, assistant athletic director for communications.

Maston scored 15 points for the Bears in the first half before exiting the game with the hand injury early in the second half.

Maston will have surgery on Thursday and is expected to be out until January. Dr. Scott Hecox, a hand, elbow and wrist specialist at Southwest Sports Medicine & Orthopaedics will perform the surgery.

Junior guard Jake Lindsey also suffered a quad bruise in the 76-63 loss to the Musketeers on Tuesday, however, Lindsey is expected to play on Saturday when Baylor hosts No. 8 Wichita State at the Ferrell Center.