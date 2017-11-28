“Does Life Matter” Q&A panel to be held

The Baylor Chapter of the American Scientific Affiliation will host a pro-life Q&A panel titled “Does Life Matter?” from 7 to 8 p.m. today in 100 Morrison Hall.

The panel will answer the audience’s toughest pro-life questions from both a Christian and secular perspective.

The decision to abort a child is a tragic decision, often made in the midst of very difficult and unanticipated circumstances.

To help women consider all their options and the consequences of deciding to abort a child, way before such a decision is faced (hopefully never), the Baylor Chapter of the American Scientific Affiliation has put together a panel of experts to answer the most difficult pro-life questions from the Baylor student population, and broader Waco community.

CareNet’s director Ms. Deborah McGregor will head the panel.

Before and after the event CareNet will describe the crisis pregnancy resources they provide, and how women can get the help they need.

The other panel members are Dr. Alexander Pruss, philosophy professor, Robert Verrill, Dominican priest, and Aine Fitzgerald, 40 Days for Life organizer, all of whom have significant experience concerning pro-life issues.

Pizza and other refreshments will be provided free of charge.

The Baylor Chapter of the American Scientific Affiliation is hosting the panel in response to Planned Parenthood recently opening a brand new, multi-million dollar abortion facility off of Highway 6.

According to the Guttmacher Institute, it is primarily women in their early twenties that have abortions, making Baylor’s student population a key demographic for the new facility.

Eric Holloway is a doctoral candidate from Waco.