Five Cyber Monday deals that will rock you around the Christmas tree

By Kaitlyn DeHaven | Design Editor

Buying Christmas presents can be difficult and slightly painful for your bank account, especially if you are a college student. Luckily, Cyber Monday came to fill all of your holiday gift-giving needs, while still saving you money at the same time. While the deals fall on Cyber Monday, many of the sales last all week long. Here are some of the best deals on Amazon for college students.

1. Canon MX492 Wireless All-In-One Small Printer with Mobile or Tablet Printing, Airprint and Google Cloud Print Compatible (Black)





List Price: $99.99

Cyber Monday Price: $39.99

Amount Saved: $60.00

You know the feeling when you’re running out the door, late to class and you realize you forgot to print your paper last night. To make it worse, there’s no printer in the building you have class in. Getting an at-home printer makes life easier, allowing you save your PawPrints. This printer is also small, which allows you to keep it in your dorm room or your apartment without space problems.

2. Amazon Echo Dot (2nd Generation) – Black

List Price: $49.99

Cyber Monday Price: $29.99

Amount Saved: $20.00

The Echo Dot just made your life easier. This device has the ability to play music, check the weather, turn off your lights, wake you up for a big day of football and much more. It responds to the name Alexa, and even if you give her a command or question from across the room, she can easily hear you and respond. This price is low enough to where it might be the perfect gift for your roommates this Christmas.

3. Xbox One S 500 GB Console

List Price: $279.00

Cyber Monday Price: $189.00

Amount Saved: $90.99

This home entertainment system is easy to set up, fast and is the only home entertainment system you’ll need to host parties and relax after a long day of class. With the Xbox One, you can play DVDs, Blu-rays and video games. You can also stream TV from places such as Netflix and Hulu. If you’re looking to give a little something to yourself or possibly a significant other during the holidays, this is definitely a great option.

4. Fitbit Charge 2 Heart Rate + Fitness Wristband

List Price: $149.95

Cyber Monday Price: $99.00

Amount Saved: $50.95

While most watches are made so you can check the time, this watch can do so much more. The Fitbit Charge 2 tracks your heart rate so that it can help you identify how many calories you’ve burned in a day, as well as how much fat you burn while you are working out. The watch also gives you notifications whenever you receive a text, call or a calendar notification. And just when you thought the watch had it all, it can also help you de-stress by guiding you through breathing exercises catered to your heart rate.

5. URPOWER Essential Oil Diffuser

List Price: $27.99

Cyber Monday Price: $18.99

Amount Saved: $9.00

This gift is not only good for your bank account, but good for the mind and the soul as well. Essential oils and aromatherapy are recently starting to gain momentum as many people have realized that these oils can reduce your stress levels and help with allergies, colds and sleeping. This specific diffuser also comes with a light that can switch between seven different colors, a feature that is helpful for those who might still be slightly afraid of the monsters in their closet. Overall, this gift is a fun and unique present that will also help the recipient feel happier and healthier, which is a win-win in my book.