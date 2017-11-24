Baylor’s season ends with heated 45-22 loss to rival TCU

By Collin Bryant | Sports Writer

The Baylor Bears (1-11) fell short to the TCU Horned Frogs (10-2) 45-22 in today’s game.

Coming out of the half, the Bears freshman quarterback Charlie Brewer once again turned the ball over, throwing an interception to Horned Frogs junior linebacker Ty Summers.

The Horned Frogs took advantage of the turn over with a 20-yard rush by senior quarterback Kenny Hill and a 14-yard passing touchdown from Hill to senior wide receiver Desmond White.

Brewer responded on the next possession with a short eight-yard pass to sophomore wide receiver Tony Nicholson and a quarterback rush for 51-yards. Brewer’s run took the Bears deep into Horned Frog’s territory into the red zone. The Bears were unable to capitalize fully on the possession however, TCU held them to a 23-yard field goal from sophomore kicker Connor Martin.

Hill several possessions later passed for over 60-yards, ultimately culminating into a 30-yard passing touchdown from Hill to freshman wide receiver Jalen Reagor. Bringing the score after the PAT to 35-22 in favor of the Horned Frogs.

Baylor was unable to score any points on the next possession, which came after both benches received respective unsportsmanlike conduct penalties for clearing the benches in a brawl.

TCU’s Hill was able to get the Horned Frogs back to the end zone off a three-yard quarterback rushing touchdown, set up by several completed pass plays. Hill’s touchdown brought the TCU lead 42-22.

Bears sophomore quarterback Zach Smith came into the game for the first time following the Horned Frog touchdown. While the Bears were still unable to score, the Horned Frogs once again put points on the board with a 23-yard field goal from TCU sophomore kicker Cole Bunce which brought the TCU lead to 45-22.

With less than three minutes left in the game, Smith threw an interception to Horned Frogs safety junior Markell Simmons. The Horned Frogs preceded to run out the clock with a mix of runs and short passes before the game ended at 45-22.

Early on in the game the Baylor defense got the scoring going for the Bears. The Bears defense sacked Hill, forcing a fumble and earning the safety for a 2-0 lead.

On the following possession, the Bears were able to extend their lead after a passing touchdown from freshman quarterback Charlie Brewer to sophomore wide receiver Black Lynch for 54 yards, putting Baylor up 9-0.

Senior running back Kyle Hicks scored from four yards out, cutting Baylor’s lead to 9-7.

Late in the first quarter, Hill found an offensive rhythm through the air. Passing for 45 yards within three plays on the Horned Frogs possession. Hill completed a seven yard passing touchdown to TCU junior wide receiver Jarrison Stewart, putting the Horned Frogs in front 14-9 after one quarter.

TCU extended its lead to 21-9 when sophomore running back Sewo Olonilua rushed for a 32-yard touchdown.

Brewer began to move the ball down the field, but two penalties, one that negated a touchdown, halted the drive. The Bears would then miss a field goal.

After getting the ball back, Brewer found freshman running back Trestan Ebner for a 58-yard touchdown, cutting the deficit to 21-16.

After TCU missed a field goal toward the end of the half, Brewer marched the Bears down the field, setting up a 48-yard field goal from sophomore kicker Connor Martin to cut TCU’s lead to 21-19 at the half.