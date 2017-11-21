What to do in Waco for Thanksgiving break: 11/22 – 11/24

By Kristina Valdez | Arts & Life Editor

1. Go see a movie. Last weekend, “Justice League” took in the top box office movie with over $93 million. “Wonder” trailed behind with a cool $27 million. Other notable movies to watch this week leading up the Thanksgiving feast is ‘Thor: Ragnaork,’ ‘Daddy’s Home 2’ and ‘Murder on the Orient Express.’ Click here to check out Waco’s movie listings.

2. Visit an art exhibit. For months along Waco Creek, Dallas artist Ericka Huddleston has been admiring and researching the difference aspects of the creek to capture in her paintings. The art exhibit is open until Jan. 21, but it will close for the Thanksgiving holiday on Nov. 23. Tickets for adults are $8.

3. Listen to live music. Country band The Juhks will be playing at the Waco Winery and Vineyard for free.

4. Make some Thanksgiving meals. If you aren’t spending Thanksgiving with your family, you can cook like you are. Pinterest and Google all the pies and stuffing recipes you can create in your apartment kitchen. It is the season to be grateful, but it is also the season to eat. Click here to see what one of Baylor Lariat’s staff members makes for her holiday celebration

5. Black Friday shop. Although Waco is not known for its miraculous shopping centers, with Dallas, Austin and the smaller cities in between, you can find somewhere to spend your hard-earned college money. Click here to check out the deals.