Chi Omega and Alpha Tau Omega host chili cook-off and bed races

By Madison Fraser | Reporter

Chi Omega and Alpha Tau Omega joined together to host an all-university event benefitting the Make-A-Wish Foundation of North Texas.

From 6 to 10 p.m. Friday, Nov. 17, the organizations gathered on Third Street with students who were eager to participate in the events on campus.

“It’s so exciting to watch students come together to raise money and awareness for Make-A-Wish through a fun and different type of event,” Irvine, Calif. junior Emily Toberty said.

Both Chi Omega and Alpha Tau Omega have hosted their popular philanthropy events together on campus for many years. Chi Omega sponsors the Chili Cook-Off, which encourages community members, students and faculty to enter their most beloved chili recipe into a judged contest. The previous year the sorority hosted the event and included a concert with the band Judah and the Lion raising over $50,000 for the sorority’s philanthropy.

“We get to celebrate these wonderful children and raise money to help them and that is such a sweet gift,” Highlands Ranch, Colorado junior Meredith Roberts said. “It’s so nice to pair with ATO for this event to bring more awareness to Make-A-Wish.”

The Make-A-Wish Foundation of North Texas is an organization which grants wishes to children affected with life-threatening illnesses. At the event this year, the organizations selected five families to be granted wishes at the event.

“It takes about $10,000 to grant a family a wish, so the fact we have the ability and the funds to grant five families wishes tonight is an honor,” Sunrise Beach junior and Alpha Tau Omega co-chair, Chad Brown, said.

The event featured music, inflatable obstacle courses and courses made of hay for the races, which consisted of teams racing hospital gurneys through the course to receive either a first, second or third place prize.

Those who participated in the race signed up for teams of either five men or women and paid a registration fee of $5 per person. The first-place prize for both the men’s and women’s teams was $250, second place was $100 and third place received $50.

“We’ve been planning this event since April and it’s really exciting to see it come to light,” Murphy junior and Alpha Tau Omega co-chair, Daniel Ligon, said. “We’re so excited to be doing this event with the ladies of Chi Omega again. It’s been a lot of fun.”