Women’s club volleyball setting bar high for spring semester

By Branson Hardcastle | Reporter

Baylor women’s club volleyball (7-4) is looking to continue its recent success as it prepares for the spring semester.

The club placed 2nd in the Baylor Women’s Club Volleyball Tournament that the club hosted on October 14. On November 4, the club finished in fifth place at the University of Houston Veterans Day Tournament.

The club is highly competitive, with most members having high school and club experience before joining the club.

Montgomery senior libero and vice president Emily Moon said the club added many new freshmen who are ready and excited to play this season.

“All of the freshmen are eager to play and they always have a really good attitude. It helps us seniors know that they want to have a really good year as well,” Moon said. “They always work really hard, so it definitely helps having them.”

The club also added a new coach, Jerry Sorrells, who has experience both as both a coach and a player.

Moon said he has brought a sense of community and professionalism to the club.

“He has put an emphasis on team bonding, which has helped us play better together. We are all friends outside of volleyball as well and that has helped us play better together,” Moon said. “He also has taught a lot on technical things such as passing and form. He has taught us more how to do things rather than just playing.”

The club plays in the Southern Intercollegiate Volleyball Association against such teams such as Texas A&M, University of Texas, Stephen F. Austin, Texas Tech and University of North Texas. They will play in tournaments throughout the spring that will help seed them for the NCVF National Championship Tournament that will take place April 12-14, 2018, in St. Louis.

The Southern Intercollegiate Volleyball Association is a league within National Collegiate Volleyball Federation, which is an organization that promotes organized collegiate club volleyball for both men and women.

Cypress junior outside hitter and president Nicole Yeager said this year the club is hoping to receive a high seed going into the national tournament.

“We hope to at least place in every tournament we enter. Our biggest competition is Texas A&M and Texas. We want to beat both of those teams in tournaments,” Yeager said. “I think we have a good shot at nationals. Last year it was difficult. It is a very hard tournament because there are so many good teams out there. I think we can do well if we continue to play the way we have been playing.”

Yeager said although the club is playing well, there are still things they need to improve, including communication, which will help elevate them to the next level.

The club will host its next tournament Feb. 3 at the McLane Student Life Center.