What to do in Waco this weekend: 11/17 – 11/19

By Kristina Valdez | Arts & Life Editor

Fri d ay , Nov. 1 7

White Buffalo Market

Location: Heritage Square, Austin Ave. & Third Street | Time: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. | Cost: Free

Every third Friday and Saturday, White Buffalo Market brings tastefully vintage and handmade goods for a family-friendly outdoor market. Explore this market for a perfect holiday gift … for yourself.

VirtuOSO performs

Location: Jones Concert Hall | Time: 7:30 p.m. | Cost: $5

The 14-member A Cappella group will perform its nationally recognized performance under the direction of Stephen Gusukuma. Enjoy watching Baylor’s A Capella group before the holiday.

Live Music at Truelove Bar

Location: Truelove Bar | Time: 10:30 p.m. | Cost: Free

Rock band The Dimmagios performs for free at Truelove Bar.

Satur day , Nov. 1 8

White Buffalo Market continues

Location: Heritage Square, Austin Ave. & Third Street | Time: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. | Cost: Free

Central Texas Turkey Trot

Location: Brazos Park East & Cameron Park | Time: 9 a.m. | Cost: Free

Join runners for the 12th Annual Central Texas Turkey Trot. Run through Brazos Park East for a 5K or 10K run. There will be a cash prize for the overall male and female first place runner. A whole turkey will be given to each the male and female winners of each group and a pumpkin pie for the second-place winners.

Waco Downtown Farmers Market

Location: Fifth Street and Washington Avenue | Time: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. | Cost: Free

Waco Downtown Farmers Market will be bringing local vendors to share agricultural and artisan products. Spend your Saturday morning tasting treats and picking out fruit.

Josh Ward Concert

Location: The Melody Ranch | Time: 10:30 p.m. | Cost: Free

Texas country music artist Josh Ward will be performing at The Melody Ranch. Listen to the voice that was named “New Male Vocalist of the Year” by Texas Regional Radio Awards.

Sun day , Nov. 1 9

Christian Concert at Common Grounds

Location: Common Grounds | Time: 7:00 p.m. | Cost: Starts at $10

Christian band Beautiful Eulogy performs at Common Grounds as part of its “Worthy Tour!” VIP tickets include a meet & greet with the band as well as autographs.

Ongoing

Nov. 4 – Nov. 22 — “Ekphrasis : An Exploration of the Mind Body Soul,” the month-long display of artwork from Sixth to Eighth Street, will bring awareness to mental health challenges. The exhibit will be along Austin Avenue and Washington Avenue.