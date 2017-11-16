Student government holds annual All-University Thanksgiving Dinner

By Monica Rodriguez | Reporter

Baylor student government held their annual All-University Thanksgiving dinner Wednesday evening on Fountain Mall. The event was free and open to all Baylor students, faculty and staff as well as their families.

As a popular seasonal tradition among the Baylor community, it was no surprise that the lines for the Thanksgiving feast were already packed with hungry attendees well before the festivities started at 5 p.m.

The menu featured a main choice of roasted turkey breast or pit ham. There were also various sides to choose from, including green beans, corn bread stuffing, cranberry sauce, mashed potatoes and wheat or white rolls. For dessert, the choices were a slice of pecan or pumpkin pie.

This year, there was also a food tent toward the edge of Fountain Mall that catered to those with dietary restrictions and other needs. The long white tables that lined the center of Fountain Mall encouraged students and staff to truly share a sense of community and togetherness in a way most schools usually don’t seek create.

“I love how every year this event brings everyone together in the community,” said Nashville, Tenn., junior Brendan Finucane. “Being an out of state student, this dinner really justifies the fact that Baylor is truly a second home and family to so many people.”

As the evening went on, there were live performances on a stage set right in front of the Rosenbalm Fountain. The first act featured Baylor’s own acapella singing group, VirtuOSO, followed by Houston singer and songwriter, Thomas Csorba.

Baylor President Dr. Linda Livingstone was also in attendance with First Gent, Brad Livingstone. In her Presidential Perspective email, Livingstone thanked everyone for their participation in coming together as a community this season.

“Here at Baylor, we are supremely blessed to be at such an outstanding academic institution with a steadfast commitment to our Christian mission,” Livingstone wrote. “We have so much to be thankful for.”

Near Moody Memorial Library, there were also volunteers accepting canned goods and non-perishable food items for the new on-campus food pantry coming soon. The pantry is to be called, The Store, and will help students who are having trouble with their food security.

The All-University Thanksgiving dinner was mainly put on by the junior class officers in student government, Reed Glass, junior class president, Nick Miller, junior class vice president, and Joseph Mohon, junior class secretary/treasurer.

After the dinner, student body president Amye Dickerson, provided a statement on the successful turnout of the event.

“It was wonderful to see so many students and families at All-University Thanksgiving Dinner,” Dickerson said. “It would not be possible to serve over 8,500 guests without the Junior Class Officers, Student Foundation, and Aramark staff.”

Dickerson also commented on the positive effect the dinner brought to the Baylor community.

“Having everyone together on Fountain Mall really encompasses the sense of community that is so unique to Baylor, especially around this time,” Dickerson said. “This was the perfect way to kick off the holiday season and ease the load of a busy week.”