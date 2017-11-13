What to do in Waco this week: 11/14 – 11/16

By Kristina Valdez | Arts & Life Editor

Tuesd ay , Nov. 1 4

Cafe Castellaw

Location: Castellaw Communications Building | Time: 9 – 11 a.m. | Cost: Free

The Bundle Magazine, a student-run online magazine, will be hosting a free event with coffee and refreshments. The goodies and hot coffee will inspire us all to charge ahead for Thanksgiving break and finals.





Jazz Ensemble performs

Location: Jones Concert Hall | Time: 7:30 p.m. | Cost: Free

Nineteen young musicians perform under the direction of lecturer of Jazz studies Alex Parker. Admission is free.

Wednesday , Nov. 1 5

Brush Lettering with Cultivate 7twelve

Location: 712 Austin Ave. | Time: 6:30 p.m. | Cost: $35

Cultivate 7twelve, a non-profit that seeks to promote the arts scene in Waco, will be giving beginner and intermediate classes for brush lettering on pumpkins at 712 Austin Ave. Add to your Thanksgiving table-scape with lettered pumpkins. Class prices start at $35.

Thurs day , Nov. 1 6

Early Music Ensemble performs

Location: Armstrong Browning Library | Time: 5:30 p.m. | Cost: Free

Early Music Ensemble will fill the Armstrong Browning Library with chamber musician who will be playing under the direction of assistant professor of musicology Jann Cosart.

Early Music Ensemble performs

Location: Armstrong Browning Library | Time: 5:30 p.m. | Cost: Free

Early Music Ensemble will fill the Armstrong Browning Library with chamber musician who will be playing under the direction of assistant professor of musicology Jann Cosart.

Baylor BFA Senior Art Show

Location: Martin Museum of Art | Time: 5:30 p.m. | Cost: Free

Baylor senior art majors will be showcasing their final project at the Martin Museum of Art. Walk through the work that seniors have spent the last of their semesters working on.

Tea2Go Open Mic Night

Location: 820 S. Seventh St., Suite B | Time: 7:00 p.m. | Cost: Free

For every third Thursday of the month, Tea2Go, located at 820 S. Seventh St. Suite B, invites musicians and other performers to share their talent as locals and students come through for their daily tea break.

Live Music at Dichotomy Coffee & Spirits

Location: Dichotomy Coffee & Spirits | Time: 7:30 p.m. | Cost: Free

Rock and folk artist Chris Bealle performs live at Dichotomy Coffee & Spirits for free.

Ongoing

Nov. 4 – Nov. 22 — “Ekphrasis : An Exploration of the Mind Body Soul,” the month-long display of artwork from Sixth to Eighth Street, will bring awareness to mental health challenges. The exhibit will be along Austin Avenue and Washington Avenue.