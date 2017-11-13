Baylor students get into the Christmas spirit at Sundown Sessions

Rylee Seavers | Broadcast Reporter

Some Baylor Bears are already getting into the Christmas spirit. Baylor Student Union hosted a Make-and-Take Sundown Session on Saturday for students to make their own Christmas ornaments.

“We know that we’re entering into the holiday season. Of course, Thanksgiving is coming up and then Christmas, and because we know Christmas on 5th is coming a little bit closer, just with the break, we decided it was a perfect time to start getting into the spirit,” said Jordy Dickey, assistant director of the Student Union.

Students enjoyed hot chocolate and apple cider from Common Grounds while decorating their ornaments inside the Bill Daniel Student Center.

Dallas freshman Kir Tigabu said he was excited to make his own ornament and begin celebrating the Christmas season.

“I’m here because I just wanted to get into the Christmas spirit. Even though it’s not even Thanksgiving yet, I still want to have that feeling,” Tigabu said.

This is the first year that Sundown Sessions has taken place. The Student Union created the events to give students fun activities to do over the weekend.

“It’s been incredible to see the response to this program this year and we’re excited just to continue making the SUB feel like home and have something to do on the weekend,” Dickey said.

Sundown Sessions are held in the SUB every Friday and Saturday night.