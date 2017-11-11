Bears trail Red Raiders 21-7 at halftime

By Ben Everett | Sports Writer

Baylor football is losing 21-7 at halftime against Texas Tech in Arlington.

Baylor freshman quarterback Charlie Brewer has 154 yards and a touchdown, but threw an interception and fumbled in the red zone in the first half.

Texas Tech junior receiver Keke Coutee returned the opening kickoff 92 yards for the touchdown to give the Red Raiders a 7-0 lead just 14 seconds into the game.

Brewer kept the opening drive alive for the Bears with an eight-yard scramble on third down in their own territory. Brewer led the Bears down the field and found freshman receiver Gavin Holmes for a four-yard touchdown to tie the game at 7-7 at the 10:28 mark of the first quarter.

The Red Raiders offense, taking the field for the first time, put together a seven play, 53-yard scoring drive in just over two minutes to take a 14-7 lead on a one-yard rush by junior running back Tre King.

With five minutes left in the first quarter, Holmes was carted off the field with a potential knee injury after he was tackled on a four-yard reception.

A 35-yard reception by sophomore receiver Denzel Mims put the Bears at the Texas Tech 18-yard line, but a lost fumble by Brewer gave the Red Raiders possession at their own 11-yard line.

Texas Tech capitalized on the turnover, driving the ball 89 yards down the field as senior quarterback Nic Shimonek connected with freshman receiver T.J. Vasher from five yards out to take a 21-7 lead early in the second quarter.

On a fourth-and-goal Baylor opted to go for the touchdown, but sophomore running back JaMychal Hasty was stuffed short of the goal line as Texas Tech once again stopped the Bears in the red zone.

A pass from Brewer to junior receiver Blake Lynch would have set the Bears up at the three-yard line, but it was called back after a chop block penalty and Brewer tossed an interception into the end zone on the next play to end the half.

The Bears will receive the second half kickoff.