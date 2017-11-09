What to do in Waco this weekend: 11/10 – 11/12

Waco Police Department’s Color Guard marched the street of Austin Avenue for Waco’s Veterans Day Parade in 2015. Lariat File Photo

By Kristina Valdez | Arts & Life Editor

Friday, Nov. 10

Veterans Day Parade

Location: Starts on 13th Street | Time: 11 a.m. | Cost: Free

Austin Avenue opens its streets, starting on 13th Street and ending at City Hall, to thousands of parade-goers for Waco’s annual Veterans Day Parade. Honor veterans with warm smiles and giant waves.

Live Music at Pinewood Coffee Bar

Location:Pinewood Coffee Bar | Time: 7:30 p.m. | Cost:$10

Americana artist Thomas Csorba will bring life and music to Pinewood Coffee Bar’s outdoor stage. The tickets for the event, “An Evening with Thomas Csorba,” are $10.

Live Music at Common Grounds

Location: Common Grounds | Time: 8 p.m. | Cost: $10 – $15

Folk artist Tow’rs will be performing live at Common Grounds under their twinkling outdoor lights. Tickets for the Friday night show start at $10.

Saturday, Nov. 11

Waco Downtown Farmers Market

Location: Fifth Street and Washington Avenue | Time: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. | Cost: Free

Waco Downtown Farmers Market brings locally grown food for locals and students to stuff their kitchens with. The event is located at 5th Street and Washington Avenue.

Pop-up shop

Location: 2000 S. First Street | Time: 4 – 7 p.m. | Cost: Free

Student-run fashion blog The Buttoned Bears will be hosting a pop-up shop with local vendors at LL Sams Poolhouse at 2000 S. First Street. Vendors include Pokey-O’s, Pinewood Coffee and live music from Baylor students.

Live Music at the Backyard Bar, Stage & Grill

Location: Backyard Bar, Stage & Grill | Time: 8:30 p.m. | Cost: $15 – $25

Americana and country artist Parker McCollum takes the stage at the Backyard Bar, Stage & Grill. Tickets begin at $15.

Open Mic Night and Talent Show

Location: Brazos Theatre | Time: 9:30 p.m. | Cost: Free

Brazos Theatre opens their stage to their Open Mic Night and Talent Show. Cash prizes are available for those who use their talents for an interesting night.

Sunday, Nov. 12

Stand-up Comedy

Location:Truelove Bar | Time:7:30 p.m. | Cost: Free

Truelove Bar welcomes professional comedians for their Stand-Up Comedy night. A few of the comedians who will be performing is Diane Michelle and Mike Young. Entrance is free.

Ongoing

Oct. 5 – Nov. 12— Danville Chadbourne: Retrospective Part IV is open at the Martin Museum of Art for free until Nov. 12. This exhibit of small wooden figures will fill up the gallery.

Nov. 4 – Nov. 22 — “Ekphrasis : An Exploration of the Mind Body Soul,” the month-long display of artwork from Sixth to Eighth Street, will bring awareness to mental health challenges. The exhibit will be along Austin Avenue and Washington Avenue.

Nov. 7 – Nov. 12 — Baylor Theatre’s new play, “This Random World,” will be pulling open the curtains of Mabee Theater at Baylor until Nov. 12. Tickets start at $20.

Kristina Valdez

