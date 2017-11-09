What to do in Waco this weekend: 11/10 – 11/12

By Kristina Valdez | Arts & Life Editor
Friday, Nov. 10
Veterans Day Parade
Location: Starts on 13th Street | Time: 11 a.m. | Cost: Free
Austin Avenue opens its streets, starting on 13th Street and ending at City Hall, to thousands of parade-goers for Waco’s annual Veterans Day Parade. Honor veterans with warm smiles and giant waves.
Live Music at Pinewood Coffee Bar
Location: Pinewood Coffee Bar | Time: 7:30 p.m. | Cost: $10
Americana artist Thomas Csorba will bring life and music to Pinewood Coffee Bar’s outdoor stage. The tickets for the event, “An Evening with Thomas Csorba,” are $10.
Live Music at Common Grounds
Location: Common Grounds | Time: 8 p.m. | Cost: $10 – $15
Folk artist Tow’rs will be performing live at Common Grounds under their twinkling outdoor lights. Tickets for the Friday night show start at $10.
Saturday, Nov. 11
Waco Downtown Farmers Market
Location: Fifth Street and Washington Avenue | Time: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. | Cost: Free
Waco Downtown Farmers Market brings locally grown food for locals and students to stuff their kitchens with. The event is located at 5th Street and Washington Avenue.
Pop-up shop
Location: 2000 S. First Street | Time: 4 – 7 p.m. | Cost: Free
Student-run fashion blog The Buttoned Bears will be hosting a pop-up shop with local vendors at LL Sams Poolhouse at 2000 S. First Street. Vendors include Pokey-O’s, Pinewood Coffee and live music from Baylor students.
Live Music at the Backyard Bar, Stage & Grill
Location: Backyard Bar, Stage & Grill | Time: 8:30 p.m. | Cost: $15 – $25
Americana and country artist Parker McCollum takes the stage at the Backyard Bar, Stage & Grill. Tickets begin at $15.
Open Mic Night and Talent Show
Location: Brazos Theatre | Time: 9:30 p.m. | Cost: Free
Brazos Theatre opens their stage to their Open Mic Night and Talent Show. Cash prizes are available for those who use their talents for an interesting night.
Sunday, Nov. 12
Stand-up Comedy
Location: Truelove Bar | Time: 7:30 p.m. | Cost: Free
Truelove Bar welcomes professional comedians for their Stand-Up Comedy night. A few of the comedians who will be performing is Diane Michelle and Mike Young. Entrance is free.
Ongoing
Oct. 5 – Nov. 12 — Danville Chadbourne: Retrospective Part IV is open at the Martin Museum of Art for free until Nov. 12. This exhibit of small wooden figures will fill up the gallery.
Nov. 4 – Nov. 22 — “Ekphrasis : An Exploration of the Mind Body Soul,” the month-long display of artwork from Sixth to Eighth Street, will bring awareness to mental health challenges. The exhibit will be along Austin Avenue and Washington Avenue.
Nov. 7 – Nov. 12 — Baylor Theatre’s new play, “This Random World,” will be pulling open the curtains of Mabee Theater at Baylor until Nov. 12. Tickets start at $20.