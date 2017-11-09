What to do in Waco this weekend: 11/10 – 11/12

By Kristina Valdez | Arts & Life Editor

Fri day , Nov. 10

Veterans Day Parade

Location: Starts on 13th Street | Time: 11 a.m. | Cost: Free

Austin Avenue opens its streets, starting on 13th Street and ending at City Hall, to thousands of parade-goers for Waco’s annual Veterans Day Parade. Honor veterans with warm smiles and giant waves.

Live Music at Pinewood Coffee Bar

Location: Pinewood Coffee Bar | Time: 7:30 p.m. | Cost: $10

Americana artist Thomas Csorba will bring life and music to Pinewood Coffee Bar’s outdoor stage. The tickets for the event, “An Evening with Thomas Csorba,” are $10.

Live Music at Common Grounds

Location: Common Grounds | Time: 8 p.m. | Cost: $10 – $15

Folk artist Tow’rs will be performing live at Common Grounds under their twinkling outdoor lights. Tickets for the Friday night show start at $10.

Satur day, Nov. 11

Waco Downtown Farmers Market

Location: Fifth Street and Washington Avenue | Time: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. | Cost: Free

Waco Downtown Farmers Market brings locally grown food for locals and students to stuff their kitchens with. The event is located at 5th Street and Washington Avenue.

Pop-up shop

Location: 2000 S. First Street | Time: 4 – 7 p.m. | Cost: Free

Student-run fashion blog The Buttoned Bears will be hosting a pop-up shop with local vendors at LL Sams Poolhouse at 2000 S. First Street. Vendors include Pokey-O’s, Pinewood Coffee and live music from Baylor students.

Live Music at the Backyard Bar, Stage & Grill

Location: Backyard Bar, Stage & Grill | Time: 8:30 p.m. | Cost: $15 – $25

Americana and country artist Parker McCollum takes the stage at the Backyard Bar, Stage & Grill. Tickets begin at $15.

Open Mic Night and Talent Show

Location: Brazos Theatre | Time: 9:30 p.m. | Cost: Free

Brazos Theatre opens their stage to their Open Mic Night and Talent Show. Cash prizes are available for those who use their talents for an interesting night.

Sun day , Nov. 12

Stand-up Comedy

Location: Truelove Bar | Time: 7:30 p.m. | Cost: Free

Truelove Bar welcomes professional comedians for their Stand-Up Comedy night. A few of the comedians who will be performing is Diane Michelle and Mike Young. Entrance is free.

Ongoing

Oct. 5 – Nov. 12 — Danville Chadbourne: Retrospective Part IV is open at the Martin Museum of Art for free until Nov. 12. This exhibit of small wooden figures will fill up the gallery.

Nov. 4 – Nov. 22 — “Ekphrasis : An Exploration of the Mind Body Soul,” the month-long display of artwork from Sixth to Eighth Street, will bring awareness to mental health challenges. The exhibit will be along Austin Avenue and Washington Avenue.

Nov. 7 – Nov. 12 — Baylor Theatre’s new play, “This Random World,” will be pulling open the curtains of Mabee Theater at Baylor until Nov. 12. Tickets start at $20.