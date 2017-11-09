Home Multimedia Latest Multimedia Photo Story: An Unexpected Blessing MultimediaLatest Multimedia Photo Story: An Unexpected Blessing By Will Barksdale - November 9, 2017 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter Baylor students, Andrew and Paige, were in for a surprise when they found out they would be starting a family early. Now as parents to a pair of twins, the couple talks about how they balance family and education. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Trump’s Twitter presence is actually a good thing Fashion blog hosts pop-up shop this Saturday Are you addicted to your smartphone? Baylor prays for Sutherland Springs; local student shares story Latinx Coalition fundraises for Festival Latino