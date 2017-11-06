What to do in Waco this week: 10/7 – 10/9

By Kristina Valdez | Arts & Life Editor
Tuesday, Nov. 7
“This Random World” play opens
Location: Mabee Theatre | Time: 7:30 p.m. | Cost: $20
Opening night of Baylor Theater’s new play, “This Random World,” pulls open the curtains at Mabee Theatre. Tickets start at $20.
World-renowned opera star performs
Location: Waco Hall | Time: 8 p.m. | Cost: Free
World-renowned soprano opera star Renee Fleming will perform in Waco Hall, guaranteeing an enlightening performance for free.
Wednesday, Nov. 8
Waco Wednesday at the Backyard
Location: The Backyard Bar, Stage & Grill | Time: 8 p.m. | Cost: Free
Country rock band Armadillo Mudflaps performs for free at Backyard Bar, Stage & Grill as part of its Waco Wednesdays.
Thursday, Nov. 9
Contemporary Christian artists perform
Location: Common Grounds | Time: 1 – 4 p.m. | Cost: Starting at $10
Contemporary Christian artists KB X Trip Lee & Hometeam Tour will be performing at Common Grounds. Ticket prices begin at $10.
Baylor Jazz Ensemble performs
Location: Jones Concert Hall | Time: 7:30 p.m. | Cost: Free
Baylor Concert Jazz Ensemble will fill the Jones Concert Hall with sounds from the 18-member group.
Rock artist to perform
Location: Backyard Bar Stage & Grill| Time: 8:30 p.m. | Cost: Starting at $20
Rock artist Sebastian Bach will perform live at the Backyard Bar, Stage & Grill. Ticket prices begin at $20.
Ongoing
Oct. 5 – Nov. 12 — Danville Chadbourne: Retrospective Part IV is open at the Martin Museum of Art for free until Nov. 12. This exhibit of small wooden figures will fill up the gallery.
Nov. 4 – Nov. 22 — “Ekphrasis : An Exploration of the Mind Body Soul,” the month-long display of artwork from Sixth to Eighth Street, will bring awareness to mental health challenges. The exhibit will be along Austin Avenue and Washington Avenue.
Nov. 7 – Nov. 12 — Baylor Theatre’s new play, “This Random World,” will be pulling open the curtains of Mabee Theater at Baylor until Nov. 12. Tickets start at $20.