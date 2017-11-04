Baylor dominates Kansas as Rhule notches first win

By Ben Everett | Sports Writer

Baylor football took down Kansas 38-9 Saturday in Lawrence, Kan. to give Matt Rhule his first win as head coach.

The Bears (1-8, 1-5) contained the Kansas offense all afternoon to keep the Jayhawks (1-8, 0-6) winless in conference play.

After throwing for over 400 yards against Kansas State a week ago, Kansas sophomore quarterback Carter Stanley only managed 155 yards and tossed an interception against Baylor.

Freshman quarterback Charlie Brewer accumulated 315 yards and three touchdowns in his first career start for the Bears.

The Kansas special teams helped the Jayhawks get on the board first. After coming up big with a fake punt run by senior punter Cole Moos on fourth-and-six to get into Baylor territory at the end of the first quarter. The Jayhawks capped off the drive with a 38-yard field goal from Rui to take a 3-0 lead early in the second quarter.

Baylor’s offense came alive on the next possession as Brewer found sophomore receiver Denzel Mims for a 56-yard gain and followed it up with a 26-yard touchdown pass to freshman receiver Gavin Holmes to take a 7-3 lead.

After another three-and-out by the Kansas offense, Baylor put together a nine-play, 74-yard drive capped off by a 25-yard touchdown pass from Brewer to senior tight end Jordan Feuerbacher to extend the lead to 14-3 in the second quarter.

Despite giving up a 36-yard pass play, the Bears’ defense forced a 40-yard field goal after a sack on third down from junior defensive tackle Ira Lewis as the Jayhawks cut the lead to 14-6 with four minutes remaining in the first half.

Holmes picked up his second touchdown of the day and the second of his career on a four yard rush to put the Bears up 21-6.

Sophomore linebacker Jordan Williams forced the Jayhawks into a fumble at the Kansas 46-yard line to give the Bears great field position with two minutes remaining in the half.

Baylor sophomore kicker Connor Martin missed on a 36-yard field goal as the Bears headed into the hall with a 21-6 lead.

Kansas started the second half with an 11-play, 64-yard drive but the Jayhawks could not find the end zone once again as Rui knocked in a 43-yard field goal to make it a 21-9 game.

On a fourth-and-goal at the Kansas 1-yard line, junior running back Terence Williams muscled his way into the end zone to extend the Bears’ lead to 28-9 with three minutes left in the third quarter.

Freshman cornerback Harrison Hand dove in front of the Kansas receiver to pick off Stanley and give Baylor the ball at the Kansas 32-yard line, but the Bears were forced to punt after three unsuccessful offensive plays.

Baylor took the ball 35 yards in eight plays to set up Martin for a 38-yard field goal, which he booted in to give the Bears a 31-9 lead with nine minutes left in the game.

Senior tight end Ishmail Wainright notched his first touchdown of the season on a nine-yard pass from Brewer to ice the game at 38-9.

Mims picked up his fourth game of 100+ receiving yards this season with 122 yards on five catches.

The Bears look to keep the momentum going as they face Texas Tech at 11 a.m. Nov. 11 in Arlington.