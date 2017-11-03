Baylor dominates No. 1 seed Oklahoma State in Big 12 Tournament

By Ben Everett | Sports Writer

Baylor defeated No. 16 Oklahoma State 3-0 Friday in Kansas City, Mo. to advance to the Big 12 Conference Championship final for just the second time in program history.

The Bears (12-5-2, 4-4-1) lost to the Cowgirls (16-2-2, 8-1-0) by a score of 1-0 in overtime in the regular season, but dominated OSU on Friday afternoon for a shot at the program’s first ever Big 12 Championship.

The winner of the Big 12 Tournament receives an automatic bid into the NCAA Tournament while all other teams will wait to see if they receive an at-large bid.

The Bears jumped on the Cowgirls early on as senior midfielder Aline De Lima took control of the ball at midfield and turned her defender around with a series of moves en route to a goal in the 10th minute.

After taking the 1-0 lead, Baylor continued to attack the net with back-to-back header attempts by junior midfielder Julie James in the 14th minute to no avail.

Freshman goalkeeper Jennifer Wandt picked up her first save of the match, punching a shot away in the 22nd minute to preserve the Bears’ lead.

De Lima received a free kick in the 44th minute, but could not convert, as Baylor headed into halftime with a 1-0 lead over Oklahoma State. At the break, the Bears led 10-2 in shots.

Junior forward Lauren Piercy was aggressive in the early part of the second half. Piercy logged three shots before the 62 minute mark, but failed to connect on any of them.

As the Bears continued to put pressure on the Cowgirls’ defense in the second period, junior forward Ariel Leach broke through for a goal in the 75th minute the assist from De Lima to put Baylor up 2-0.

De Lima put the cherry on top with her second goal of the game and sixth of the season as the Bears took a commanding 3-0 lead in the 89th minute.

Baylor outshot Oklahoma State 23-5 and 7-1 in shots on goal.

Baylor will face the winner of No. 2 seed West Virginia and No. 3 seed TCU at 3 p.m. Sunday in Kansas City, Mo.