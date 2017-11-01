Judge clarifies Title IX lawsuit discovery process

By Phoebe Suy | Staff Writer

Clarity was found in a Title IX lawsuit between Baylor and 10 alleged sexual assault victims when U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman issued an order on Monday outlining which words or phrases were permissible in the discovery of electronically stored information (ESI).

Baylor is the custodian of thousands of documents provided to Pepper Hamilton as a part of their 2015 investigation of Baylor’s response to and compliance with Title IX. As attorney Jim Dunnam explained in August, his clients, the 10 women who allege the university mishandled their sexual reports, are seeking background information that supports the Baylor Board of Regents’ findings.

In late August, both parties agreed to certain keywords to utilize when searching through the ESI, but some terms such as “alcohol,” “bury,” “she /s dress,” “she /s expect” and “drunk” remained in dispute.

Plaintiffs argued ESI materials containing the term “alcohol” were necessary because “[a]lcohol consumption was often used as an excuse to ignore or downplay reports of sexual assault,” the filing states. Words such as “drunk,” “incapacitated” and “intoxicated” also fell into a similar category, the plaintiffs asserted.

On Monday Pitman denied plaintiff’s request for materials with these terms, ruling that requiring Baylor to produce all ESI materials containing such terms “would result in the production of a large quantity of irrelevant information.”

Dunnam did not return requests for comment on Tuesday.

In regard to the word “incapacitated” specifically, the Court said they reached a different conclusion.

“While the terms ‘alcohol,’ ‘drunk,’ ‘intoxicated’ and ‘wasted’ are likely to appear in a large volume of documents unrelated to this case, ‘incapacitated’–which is often used to refer to an individual’s capacity, legal or otherwise, to consent to sexual activity–is likely to produce information relevant to Plaintiffs’ claims,” Pitman ruled.

In addition to terms related to alcohol use, the plaintiffs are also seeking to discover materials containing terms related to former Title IX Coordinator Patty Crawford ‘s public statement in which she gave plaintiffs “reason to believe certain administrators destroyed and instructed other[s] to destroy evidence,” the filing states.

Pitman ordered ESI materials containing “bury” and “hidding” to be discoverable, while “delete” is only discoverable if used in conjunction with “report” or “evidence.” Additionally, ESI with the word “purge” is only discoverable if material does not also contain the terms “binge” or “eating.”

As for terms related to women specifically, “she /s dress,” “she /s expect” and “she /s wearing,” Pitman ruled these terms were relevant to discussions regarding sexual assault. He said the “relatively low number of responsive materials” makes the benefit of making those documents discoverable greater than Baylor’s burden to produce them.

In an Oct. 23 filing Baylor said they were completing the processing of documents from associate dean for student conduct administration Bethany McCraw. According to the filing, McCraw is “the custodian of the largest number of documents in the Pepper Hamilton collection.” Over 45,000 documents are associated with McCraw, the filing states, and 32,000 have been tagged as FERPA records. According to Baylor, McCraw’s records indicate at least 6,200 students’ records are subject to disclosure in the discovery process.

The Family Educational and Privacy Rights Act (FERPA) is a federal privacy law. Students over 18 at postsecondary institutions are protected under FERPA, meaning education records, disciplinary records and even class schedules require written permission to be disclosed to anyone other than the student in question.

“Baylor University continues to maintain our position of keeping discovery in this case focused on the claims of the plaintiffs who have sued and preventing the disclosure of nonparty student records, such as confidential medical and counseling records,” the university said in regard to last week’s motion. “We will remain steadfast in protecting the privacy of thousands of our students who are not involved and who may have no knowledge of this legal matter.”

While additional aspects of ESI discovery were outlined on Monday by Pitman, the university is still seeking further clarifications in light of the the institution’s federal privacy protection requirements. Baylor asked the court last week to clarify orders for psychotherapy and medical records. In the interim, the university said they are seeking a ruling from a higher court, the Fifth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, to answer some of these privacy questions.

Baylor regent Judge Jennifer Walker Elrod serves on the court.