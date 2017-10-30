What to do in Waco this week: 10/31 – 11/2

By Kristina Valdez | Arts & Life Editor

Happy Halloween! Are you looking for Halloween-inspired stories today? We’ve got recipes, movie reviews and alumni stories.

Tuesday, Oct. 31

“Journalists Writing Fiction” Lecture

Location: Room 301, Marrs McLean Science Building | Time: 5 p.m. | Cost: Free

Garza and Granandos will be speaking at 5 p.m. on Tuesday in 301 Marrs McLean Science Building. Both Garza and Granandos will be sharing their recently released fiction and taking questions from students.



All Saints Carnival

Location: Carver Park Baptist Church | Time: 6 -9 p.m. | Cost: Free

With live music, food and face painting, Carver Park Baptist Church will be having an All Saints Carnival. Admission is free.

Waco Walks: Slightly Spooky Halloween Walk

Location: Starts at Fourth and Jackson Street | Time: 6 p.m. | Cost: Free

Ghost stories and town hauntings will be shared on Waco Walks: Slightly Spooky Halloween Walk. The walk will start on Fourth and Jackson street. The 2.5 -mile walk around the downtown area is free.

Halloween Thriller Spectacular

Location: Waco Hippodrome | Time: 7 p.m. | Cost: $20

Waco Hippodrome will be celebrating “The King,” Michael Jackson, for a “Halloween Thriller Spectacular.” Tickets are $20.

Wednesday, Nov. 1

Waco Wednesdays

Location: The Backyard Bar Stage & Grill | Time: 8 p.m. | Cost: Varies

The Backyard Bar, Stage & Grill continues its Waco Wednesdays, celebrating local talent.

Thursday, Nov. 2

Friends of the Library’s 55th Annual Book Sale

Location: Extraco Events Center | Time: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. | Cost: $10

There will be over 110,000 books, DVDs and CDs to buy at the Friends of the Library’s 55th annual book sale. Admission is $10 for Thursday. Be prepared for large crowds and arms filled with new loot perfect for a book shelf.

Ongoing

Oct. 5 – Nov. 12 — Danville Chadbourne: Retrospective Part IV is open at the Martin Museum of Art for free until Nov. 12. This exhibit of small wooden figures will fill up the gallery.

Nov. 2 – 5 — The Friends of the Library’s 55th annual Book Sale continues Friday and Saturday. Admission is free the last two days of this book sale extravaganza.