What to do in Waco this week: 10/31 – 11/2

By Kristina Valdez | Arts & Life Editor
Happy Halloween! Are you looking for Halloween-inspired stories today? We’ve got recipes, movie reviews and alumni stories.
- “National Pumpkin Day calls for recreation of Gaines’ pumpkin cheesecake”
- “Review: ‘Happy Death Day’”
- “From breakfast to dinner, these fall recipes are bursting with fall flavors”
- “Baylor alumnus transforms himself on-screen in Jeepers Creepers 3”
- “Waco Haunted Houses offer more than horrors”
- “Review: ‘It’”
Tuesday, Oct. 31
“Journalists Writing Fiction” Lecture
Location: Room 301, Marrs McLean Science Building | Time: 5 p.m. | Cost: Free
Garza and Granandos will be speaking at 5 p.m. on Tuesday in 301 Marrs McLean Science Building. Both Garza and Granandos will be sharing their recently released fiction and taking questions from students.
All Saints Carnival
Location: Carver Park Baptist Church | Time: 6 -9 p.m. | Cost: Free
With live music, food and face painting, Carver Park Baptist Church will be having an All Saints Carnival. Admission is free.
Waco Walks: Slightly Spooky Halloween Walk
Location: Starts at Fourth and Jackson Street | Time: 6 p.m. | Cost: Free
Ghost stories and town hauntings will be shared on Waco Walks: Slightly Spooky Halloween Walk. The walk will start on Fourth and Jackson street. The 2.5 -mile walk around the downtown area is free.
Halloween Thriller Spectacular
Location: Waco Hippodrome | Time: 7 p.m. | Cost: $20
Waco Hippodrome will be celebrating “The King,” Michael Jackson, for a “Halloween Thriller Spectacular.” Tickets are $20.
Wednesday, Nov. 1
Waco Wednesdays
Location: The Backyard Bar Stage & Grill | Time: 8 p.m. | Cost: Varies
The Backyard Bar, Stage & Grill continues its Waco Wednesdays, celebrating local talent.
Thursday, Nov. 2
Friends of the Library’s 55th Annual Book Sale
Location: Extraco Events Center | Time: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. | Cost: $10
There will be over 110,000 books, DVDs and CDs to buy at the Friends of the Library’s 55th annual book sale. Admission is $10 for Thursday. Be prepared for large crowds and arms filled with new loot perfect for a book shelf.
Ongoing
Oct. 5 – Nov. 12 — Danville Chadbourne: Retrospective Part IV is open at the Martin Museum of Art for free until Nov. 12. This exhibit of small wooden figures will fill up the gallery.
Nov. 2 – 5 — The Friends of the Library’s 55th annual Book Sale continues Friday and Saturday. Admission is free the last two days of this book sale extravaganza.