Dr Pepper museum to open its doors after dark

By Julia Vergara | Staff Writer, Video by Christina Soto | Broadcast Reporter

The Dr Pepper Museum will open its doors for an after-dark tour of the building Monday from 10 p.m. to midnight.

The event, called DPM After Dark, will offer a tour of the museum — detailing information about Waco’s history and the paranormal investigations that have taken place in the building.

Associate Director for the Dr Pepper Museum & Free Enterprise Institute Joy Summar-Smith said that DPM After Dark is an event for those ages 18 and up.

“It gives adults a place to have their own Halloween experience without the pressure of kids, candy or costumes,” Summar-Smith said.

Summar-Smith said that this event places the museum in the context of the Waco community and participants can expect to hear oral histories from the 1953 tornado and details of the paranormal investigations that have been conducted inside the building.

Summar-Smith said that she has worked at the museum for 17 years and has not personally experienced anything that has made her suspect that it is haunted. However, there have been reports of paranormal activities such as sightings of light orbs and flashing lights as well as voice recordings.

This is only the second year that the Dr Pepper Museum & Free Enterprise Institute has hosted DPM After Dark and according to Summar-Smith, the event has been popular so far–People have been asking about this year’s event as early as August and September.

Those planning to attend DPM After Dark can register on the Dr Pepper Museum website and the tour price includes a large Dr Pepper float in a souvenir cup.

Summar-Smith encourages those who plan on attending to bring a flashlight since all the lights in the museum will be turned off for the event.