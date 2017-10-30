Cross country competes at Big 12 Championship

By Ben Everett | Sports Writer

Baylor men’s and women’s cross country teams competed in the Big 12 Championship Saturday in Round Rock where the women took fifth place overall, while the men finished sixth.

The women finished behind Iowa State, Oklahoma State, Texas and West Virginia, despite two Bears picking up All-Big 12 honors.

Sophomore Anna West came in second place in the 6,000-meter race with a 20:06.08 time, while junior Lindsey Bradley clocked in a 20:09.05 time to take third.

Head coach Todd Harbour said the performances by West and Bradley were very impressive.

“Anna and Lindsey were outstanding,” Harbour said. “For Anna, it was by far the best race she’s had in her collegiate career. It was a huge breakthrough for her. Lindsey had battled strep throat all week, so it was a huge performance for her just coming off of that. Those two girls were amazing. Both of them had an outstanding day.”

Meanwhile, sophomore Gabby Satterlee came in 27th place, freshman Brooke Gilmore finished in 32nd and freshman Sarah Antrich took 60th.

Harbour said the team did not place as high as he wanted them to, but it was still a good performance.

“It was a good day all around, but not quite good enough team wise,” Harbour said. “We hope to get a little higher finish. Overall, they did a great job. I’m proud of them.”

The men’s team only finished ahead of Kansas, Oklahoma and TCU, but sophomore Devin Meyrer earned his first career conference honors, finishing in 12th place in the 8,000-meter race.

With a 24:22.8 time, Meyrer became the first male Baylor runner to earn all-conference honors since Bo Price in 2004.

Senior Eric Anderson took home 34th place, sophomore TJ Sugg came in 46th, senior Matt Parham finished in 53rd and graduate student Jordan West came in at 54th, as the Bears scored five runners.

Assistant coach Jon Capron said the team expected to finish better than sixth place.

“We’re a little disappointed with the results,” Capron said. “We thought we could have been a little higher, but I’m not disappointed in our effort. We wanted to do a little better. We thought we had a chance at fourth, but K-State and Texas Tech ran pretty well.”

The Bears will compete next at the NCAA South Central Championship on Nov. 10 in College Station.