What to do in Waco this weekend: 10/27 – 10/29

By Kristina Valdez | Arts & Life Editor

Friday , Oct. 27

The 8th Annual Dark Mirror: Waco’s Horror Film Fest

Location: Michaelis Academic Center, 1400 College Drive | Time: 3 – 7 p.m. | Cost: Free

Viewer discretion is advised for three films (listed below) that will serve as an example of how they are a “dark mirror” reflecting American culture. The theme for the night is comedy in horror.

3 p.m. – “Gremlins” (1984)

5 p.m. – “Evil Dead II” (1987)

7 p.m. – “Shaun of the Dead” (2004)

Hippodrome Horrorfest continues

Location: Waco Hippodrome | Time: Varies | Cost: Varies

“Casper” and “Tyler Perry’s Boo 2! A Madea Halloween” will be showing at the Waco Hippodrome as part of the Hippodrome Horrorfest that began Oct. 2.

Beatlemania64 performs

Location: Jones Concert Hall | Time: 7:30 p.m. | Cost: $20 – $50

If you love The Beatles, you could enjoy watching this Beatles tribute band play all The Beatles’ greatest hits. Each bandmate takes on the persona of McCartney, Lennon, Harrison or Starr to bring the music of the 60s back to life.

Read out exclusive interview with the band here.

Hippodrome Horrorfest: “Rocky Horror Picture Show” shadow cast

Location: Waco Hippodrome | Time: 11:59 p.m. | Cost: $10

The Waco Civic Theater will be shadow casting the “Rocky Horror Picture Show.” Enjoy this cult classic just as the clock tolls 12.

Satur day, Oc t. 28

Halloween Fun Run

Location: Brazos Park East | Time: 9:30 a.m. | Cost: $25 for adults

What’s better than running through a park on a Saturday morning? Running through a park on a Saturday morning wearing a costume. Along with a 5k fun run, there will be a free festival with games and activities.

Halloween Comicfest at Bankston’s

Location: 1312 S. Valley Mills Dr. | Time: 10:30 a.m. – 6 p.m. | Cost: Free

For its eighth year, Bankston’s Comics & Collectibles will throw a costume contest, a “Stranger Things” marathon and hand out free Halloween-themed comics to anyone who attends.

A Celebration of Life (Dia De Los Muertos) with La Fiesta

Location: 712 Austin Ave. | Time: 3 – 7 p.m. | Cost: Free

Cultivate 7twelve and La Fiesta Restaurant & Cantina will bring artist Rocio Rameriz and her talented group of artists to create a traditional ofrenda to celebrate the holiday. Waco 52 will be sponsoring the event that combines Mexican food with traditional Dia de los Muertos celebrations.

Sunday , Oct. 29

“Amanda & Jack Go Glamping” screens in Austin, TX

Location: Varies, Austin, TX | Time: 8 p.m. | Cost: Varies

Baylor alumnus Brandon Dickerson will be screening his new movie “Amanda & Jack Go Glamping.” If anyone finds themselves in Austin, the film festival will fill up a weekend.

Read the exclusive interview with Dickerson on his inspiration for writing and directing his new movie.

Ongoing

Oct. 5 – Nov. 12 — Danville Chadbourne: Retrospective Part IV is open at the Martin Museum of Art for free until Nov. 12. This exhibit of small wooden figures will fill up the gallery.