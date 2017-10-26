Residence halls welcome trick-or-treaters for Treat Night event

By Holly Luttrell | Reporter

Baylor residence halls across campus opened their doors to faculty members and their families for an evening of trick-or-treating during the annual Treat Night event.

During Treat Night, Baylor professors and faculty members were allowed to bring their children or grandchildren to dress up in their Halloween costume and trick or treat in the residence halls. The event lasted from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday and was held in first-year residential communities across campus. It was hosted by the Residence Hall Association (RHA), who helped sponsor the event.

“We fund events at residence halls that are meant to build community between multiple halls. We help them pay to make events happen,” Joseph Webster, RHA president, said.

Each floor of a residence hall was allowed to pick their own theme for decorations. Finding Nemo, Alice in Wonderland, Hawaiian luau and a haunted house were among some of the family-friendly themes chosen to decorate the hallways.

Children walked the halls in their costumes to get candy from students who waited eagerly by their doors for the trick-or-treaters. Some students in the residence halls even dressed up to get into the spirit of the event.

“I believe [Treat Night] is important because of the community. I think it’s fun that families are able to come that are faculty, and it’s fun to meet them and see their family. It makes the Baylor community even more big and powerful,” San Antonio freshman Kat Villareal said.

The candy given to the trick-or-treaters was supplied by the residents. While Treat Night is a chance for students to decorate the hall and welcome young new visitors, it is also a chance to give back to Baylor professors and faculty members in a fun and festive way.

“Professors and faculty do so much. For students to be able to give back is great. It’s a great idea and it’s adorable,” San Antonio sophomore Laura Sprute said.

RHA also set up donation spots around residence halls to benefit Caritas, a local philanthropy that gives food, clothing and home goods to those in need. Anyone who attended Treat Night could make monetary or canned good donations while the young trick or treaters wandered through the residence halls.