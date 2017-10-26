Fiji hosts Fright Night on Fountain Mall

By Madison Fraser | Reporter

The men of Phi Gamma Delta, otherwise known as “Fiji”, are hosting their 14th annual Fright Night haunted house along with Baylor Student Activities on Fountain Mall.

This three-night event will begin at 8 to 11 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 26 and will continue from 8 p.m. to midnight the following Friday and Saturday evenings. Proceeds earned will go toward Hurricane Harvey Relief.

“I look forward to Fright Night every fall semester,” Vail, Ariz. senior Courtney Ulrich said. “It’s a great way to get in the Halloween spirit and raise money for a special cause.”

On Friday and Saturday nights, popular kid-friendly Halloween movies will be shown on the lawn of Fountain Mall while the guests make their way through the haunted house. Friday’s showing will be Hocus Pocus and Saturday will feature the original Ghostbusters. The fraternity asks that any children under the age of 13 be accompanied by an adult.

“We started planning for this event back in August, and around that time is when Harvey hit,” South Lake junior Clark Parr said. “Many of our brothers are from Houston and we wanted to host a separate event benefitting this cause, but ultimately I decided having Fright Nights honor those affected was the best way. People in Houston are still greatly affected by the effects of this storm and we want to do all we can to help them.”

Entry into the haunted house is free of charge, but short-sleeve T-shirts will be for sale for $10 and long sleeves will sell for $15. While the event itself is free, the fraternity reminds everyone that donations are more than welcome and will benefit those affected by Hurricane Harvey.

“We believe that Fright Night is a perfect way to show our love and support to our brothers and sisters in Houston while putting on an event that Baylor students have a great time coming to and that we have a blast putting on,” Grimes, Iowa sophomore Jake Lowe said.

According to Parr, Fiji hopes to make as much as $12,000 for Hurricane Harvey relief efforts that would support the rebuilding of homes, neighborhoods and businesses.

“The hard work by Fiji does not go unnoticed and I cannot wait to see how spooky they make it this year,” Ulrich said.