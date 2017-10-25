Davis closes her career as a Baylor Bear

By Collin Bryant | Sports Writer

Baylor senior center back Delaine Davis is finishing up her last year at Baylor as a journalism-public relations major with the goal of working for a sports public relations firm.

Davis found her way to Baylor through her older sister Baylor soccer alumna defender Carlie Davis. As the younger sister, Davis said she felt she “followed in her footsteps,” as her older sister showed her first-hand what the program had to offer.

Davis said her older sister severed as a major pillar of influence and played a huge role her entire soccer career.

“She’s like my inspiration and I looked up to her immensely,” Davis said. “So it was definitely cool to play with the same girls, play with the same coaches and just follow in her footsteps.”

Davis initially started playing soccer at the age five. She played on the same club team during her entire time in high school, along with playing on her school’s varsity team. Davis ultimately committed to Baylor her sophomore year of high school to play center back.

Davis transitioned into the mid-field position her freshman and sophomore years at Baylor. However, injuries began to plague her during her second season. Having a recurring ankle injury, Davis became used to dealing with “adversity” when it came to overcoming obstacles. It is because of these experiences Davis said she has been able to step up to the challenge of returning to the field more consistently at center back.

Davis said it has been a fun year being able to step into several roles this season on and off the field.

“It’s been a super fun year this year, kind of just stepping in to whatever role I get to play,” Davis said. “I came into the season thinking that I was just going to do my best in whatever role I was in, At the beginning of the season that was being a good teammate and cheering them on, and then a couple girls got hurt I had to step up and kind of just do my job and perform to the best of my abilities.”

Baylor soccer head coach Paul Jobson said he feels Davis has always been a leader on the team in multiple facets because of her belief in the team.

“You know, I think here at the end, having some injuries, Delaine really has kind of stepped in and showing her veteran and leadership ability,” Jobson said. “She’s always been a leader on this team. Even early in the season, from the sidelines, she’s been a leader. I think the reason she’s able to step in right away and make an impact, is that she has total belief in her team and her teammates have belief in her and she knows our system, she knows what we’re doing.”

Davis said she feels like her soccer career as a Bear has been a “roller coaster,” but in the end, has helped shaped her into the person she is today.

Davis also said she feels like she is a “completely different person” than when she came in by growing in her faith, her relationships with people and her maturity as a person. Davis said that she has “developed a lot of skills” thanks to the soccer coaches and mentors that have helped her along the way here.

Davis is looking to help lead the Baylor Bears to a Big 12 championship as they close their regular season.