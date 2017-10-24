Review: Get a taste of the bayou at Cajun Craft

By Pablo Gonzales | Assistant News Editor

Waco is not the first place that comes to mind when you think about good Cajun food. Though it’s a long way from Louisiana, Cajun Craft has brought the Louisiana flavor to Central Texas.

Located on 11th St. and Cleveland Ave., Cajun Craft is a small hole-in-the-wall restaurant that serves home-style Cajun food. Favorites such as gumbo, po-boys and jambalaya are on the menu, along with creative takes on classic dishes such as crawfish po-boys and creole shrimp salad.

The restaurant itself is small. You walk up to the counter and order your meal and when it’s ready, you can take it around the building to enjoy in the outdoor seating area or take it home. The outdoor seating area is quaint and nicely decorated. The area is very welcoming and conducive to large groups. For those who choose to take their food to-go, you can wait for your food in the seating area and enjoy the serene atmosphere.

I ordered the shrimp po-boy, my roommate ordered the gumbo and we split an order of the fried pickles. My shrimp po-boy was absolutely delicious. The sandwich was a healthy size packed with plenty of jumbo shrimp, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise and a spicy Cajun sauce. Every bite was packed with shrimp. I couldn’t finish it because it was very hearty. The sandwich came with a side of fries. The fries were crispy and well-seasoned with a Cajun seasoning.

My roommate’s gumbo was incredible. He ordered a bowl of the soup and it was marvelous. The rue was strong and tasty and wasn’t too watery. I would go back just for the gumbo — it was that good!

The fried pickles were also great. The pickle slices were cut thick and juicy. I loved the taste of the pickles with the breading. The pickles were served with a side of homemade ranch dressing that was a perfect creamy addition to the dish.

I was not at all disappointed with Cajun Craft and I look forward to my next visit. The next time that you’re in the mood for some good Cajun food, look no further than Cajun Craft.