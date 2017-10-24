Kappa Alpha Order hosts Fall Fest

By Madison Fraser | Reporter

It finally feels like fall in Texas and the men of Kappa Alpha Order celebrated with a fall festival on Baylor’s campus.

From 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 23, the fraternity hosted the all-university event on Burleson Quadrangle to raise funds for their philanthropy, the Muscular Dystrophy Association. Free Pokey-O’s ice cream and Common Grounds coffee were served to the first 100 guests in attendance, but T-shirts and pumpkins were available for purchase.

“This was such a fun event,” Hollister, Calif. sophomore Beatrice White said. “Having a pumpkin patch provided to us on campus with the opportunity to play with puppies all while simultaneously supporting the MSD is basically the best event ever.”

Kappa Alpha Order has been raising funds for the Muscular Dystrophy Association throughout the week by selling T-shirts for the event for $15. Muscular Dystrophy is the result of multiple diseases attacking the body and causing severe weakness and loss of muscle mass, according to their website. The Muscular Dystrophy Association works to find research that allows for affected individuals to live their life in a functional way.

“I’m proud to be the Philanthropy Chair and put on an event that includes a pumpkin patch and see it be so popular,” McLean, Va. sophomore Sam Mathewson said. “They were my favorite part of fall festivities when I was a kid, so it’s great to host an impactful event around that.”

Other festivities falling into theme at the event included a pumpkin patch and pumpkin carving station, photo opportunities where students could take pictures with pumpkins and puppies belonging to the members of the fraternity. Country music played through speakers as students and guests played corn hole on the lawn and a Waco fire truck along with local firefighters was also present as a photo op, which children were eager to pose with.

“We are glad to support MDA through this event,” Oglesby junior Ryan McClinton said. “This is such a worthy cause and it’s an honor to be a part of an organization that supports that.”