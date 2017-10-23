What to do in Waco this week: 10/24 – 10/26

The photo above is a Lariat file photo from Dichotomy Coffee & Spirits.

By Kristina Valdez | Arts & Life Editor

Tuesday, Oct. 24

Men’s Choir and Women’s Choir

Location: Jones Concert Hall | Time: 7:30 – 8:30 p.m. | Cost: Free

Together, Baylor University’s Women and Men’s Choir will be performing.

Wednesday, Oct. 25

South Waco Halloween Carnival

Location: South Waco Community Center | Time: 6 – 8 p.m. | Cost: Free

For their annual Halloween carnival, South Waco Community Center will be bringing food, carnival games and trick-or-treating.

Baylor Percussion Group Concert

Location: Jones Concert Hall | Time: 7:30 – 8:30 p.m. | Cost: Free

Enjoy watching 14 percussionists play under Baylor associate professor of percussion Todd Meehan.

Waco Wednesdays at The Backyard

Location: The Backyard Bar Stage & Grill | Time: 8 p.m.

The Backyard Bar Stage & Grill brings in live Waco talent every Wednesday.

Thursday, Oct. 26

Audrey Oliver performs

Location: Dichotomy Coffee & Spirits | Time: 7 p.m. | Cost: Free

Audrey Oliver performs live at Dichotomy Coffee & Spirits.

Ongoing

Oct. 5 – Nov. 12 Danville Chadbourne: Retrospective Part IV is open at the Martin Museum of Art for free until Nov. 12. This exhibit of small wooden figures will fill up the gallery.

Kristina Valdez

