What to do in Waco this week: 10/24 – 10/26

By Kristina Valdez | Arts & Life Editor
Tuesday, Oct. 24
Men’s Choir and Women’s Choir
Location: Jones Concert Hall | Time: 7:30 – 8:30 p.m. | Cost: Free
Together, Baylor University’s Women and Men’s Choir will be performing.
Wednesday, Oct. 25
South Waco Halloween Carnival
Location: South Waco Community Center | Time: 6 – 8 p.m. | Cost: Free
For their annual Halloween carnival, South Waco Community Center will be bringing food, carnival games and trick-or-treating.
Baylor Percussion Group Concert
Location: Jones Concert Hall | Time: 7:30 – 8:30 p.m. | Cost: Free
Enjoy watching 14 percussionists play under Baylor associate professor of percussion Todd Meehan.
Waco Wednesdays at The Backyard
Location: The Backyard Bar Stage & Grill | Time: 8 p.m.
The Backyard Bar Stage & Grill brings in live Waco talent every Wednesday.
Thursday, Oct. 26
Audrey Oliver performs
Location: Dichotomy Coffee & Spirits | Time: 7 p.m. | Cost: Free
Audrey Oliver performs live at Dichotomy Coffee & Spirits.
Ongoing
Oct. 5 – Nov. 12 — Danville Chadbourne: Retrospective Part IV is open at the Martin Museum of Art for free until Nov. 12. This exhibit of small wooden figures will fill up the gallery.