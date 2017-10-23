Mala Luna Music Festival comes back to San Antonio for second year

By Kaitlyn DeHaven | Design Editor

This weekend the second annual Mala Luna Music Festival will rock San Antonio, bringing popular artists from around the world such as Lil Wayne, Wiz Khalifa, Future and Migos.

The festival will start at noon Saturday and Sunday and will take place at the Nelson Wolff Stadium in San Antonio. Festival guests can look forward to several R&B and hip-hop artists taking the main stage, a variety of merchandise from vendors and food offered by various vendors such as Newk’s, Wholly Cow, Kona Ice and more. The festival will also provide options for vegetarians and vegans.

Colin Rinehart, PR representative for Giant Noise, the public relations firm working the festival, said the festival brings more than just music to the city by contributing merchants, art and food vendors from around the San Antonio area.

“The festival will pay homage to the local culture and the communities’ anuual Diá de los Muertos celebration through a highly curated selection of stellar music acts, along with multiple live art installations and numerous local food vendors and merchants,” Rinehart said.

In addition, the festival will provide free water to ensure guests do not become dehydrated while listening to their favorite bands. Visitors are encouraged to bring an empty water bottle to fill up at one of the hydration stations.

For Mala Luna’s first festival, tickets sold out, and the venue was packed. There were about 30,000 visitors in attendance throughout the course of the weekend.

Now the festival is changing its location in order to accommodate the high turnout. The festival’s venue, Nelson Wolf Stadium, will be larger, guaranteeing an overall better experience for all guests and will feature a second main stage.

Houston sophomore Adrianna Geegan said one of her favorite parts of the festival was the nighttime portion, when all the best acts played and she could have a good time with her friends.

“Being there at night was so much more fun than being there in the day,” Geegan said. “There were a lot more people there, all my friends were there and by that time, we had gotten to the front so we really could see everything up close.”

Geegan said the festival was an experience she will always remember and although she can’t attend this year, she wishes she could go again.

“It’s a really great experience to go with your friends,” Geegan said. “If you love music festivals or seeing a lot of artists at once, I would definitely recommend going. Cross it off your bucket list.”

One-day general admission tickets are $79 and two-day tickets are priced at $119. In addition, there are VIP two-day packages being offered from $209 to $399. All tickets are on sale now and can be found at www.MalaLunaMusicFestival.com. Guests and potential festival-goers can also keep up with the latest updates by following “@malalunafest” on their social media platforms.