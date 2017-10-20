Bears lose heartbreaker to Longhorns in overtime

Video by Elisabeth Tharp | Broadcast Reporter, By Ben Everett | Sports Writer

Baylor soccer fell to No. 10 Texas Friday 1-0 in overtime.

The Bears (10-4-2, 4-3-1) and the Longhorns (13-1-2, 5-1-2) fought through 90 minutes of regulation with no score before junior midfielder Katie Glenn knocked in the golden goal three minutes left in overtime to give Texas the win.

The Bears outshot the Longhorns 20 to nine while also getting six shots on goal to Texas’ three.

Baylor head coach Paul Jobson said he felt the Bears were the better team, but the better team does not always get the win.

“I really felt like we were the better team tonight,” Jobson said. “But the team that puts the ball in the back of the net is the team that wins the game.”

The Bears came close to scoring in the 13th minute when junior defender Sarah King launched a backwards shot toward the goal, but Texas sophomore goalkeeper Nicole Curry was there to recover and keep the game scoreless.

In the 19th minute, Texas junior midfielder Amber Stearns received a yellow card for her foul on Baylor senior midfielder Aline De Lima, but De Lima could not convert the penalty kick.

Freshman midfielder Ally Henderson got a clean look at the goal in the 24th minute, but Curry came up with the save once again.

Texas sophomore forward Cyera Hintzen took the Longhorn’s first shot of the game in the 26th minute, but the ball sailed wide left.

Hintzen got another look at the goal in the 34th minute but failed to convert again, this time missing wide right as the game remained knotted at zero.

Hintzen received a penalty kick off of a Baylor foul in the 40th minute, but freshman goalkeeper Jennifer Wandt came up with the save to make it a 0-0 game at the half.

At the break, the Bears led with 10 shots and two shots on goal while the Longhorns only had four shots and one shot on goal.

In the 48th minute junior forward Lauren Piercy broke away from the defense and whipped a pass to junior midfielder Kennedy Brown, but Brown’s shot scraped the top of the goal and sailed out of bounds.

De Lima had the goal in her sights in the 63rd minute after a pass from Piercy made it a one-on-one matchup between her and the goalkeeper, but she was called offsides to nullify the play.

Sophomore forward Halee Sowinski got a breakaway opportunity in the 75th minute, but could not convert with two defenders on her as Curry got the save for the Longhorns.

Sophomore forward Reagan Padgett‘s shot on goal in the 86th minute clipped off of a Texas defender and Curry was able to come up with the save as the two teams headed into overtime scoreless.

Texas got the win on a golden goal from Glenn in the 97th minute to end the game.

Baylor junior midfielder Julie James said the loss hurts, but they need to move on.

“It’s always tough not to get the result especially when you fight as hard as we did,” James said. “It hurts. There’s no sugar coating it. But we’ll get back out there and we have a game next Friday so we’ll keep moving forward.”

Baylor completed the home slate of its season, finishing 6-2-0 at Betty Lou Mays Field.

The Bears look to bounce back as they face TCU at 7 p.m. on Oct. 27 in Fort Worth.