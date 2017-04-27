Thank you for tuning in: H.A.G.S.

We, the Lariat editorial board and the staff, would like to extend our gratitude. Yours are the hands that pick up the Lariat, your eyes scan our website and our social media daily. Regardless of your extensiveness — there is an entire portion of Lariat readers who simply pick up the paper for the crossword — we cherish you just the same.

You give us something to work for, if not only ourselves.Without your interest in the paper, we would have no reason to go to print or to exist online. Not only do you participate in the news we cover, you choose to read about it the following day, Because of this kindness, we felt the need to highlight how much it means to us that we have such a reliable audience.

We hope to encourage the continuation of your news consumption on campus, and for those of you who are graduating, we hope you continue to invest in our online presence.

In the spirit of goodwill and thanks, we would like to extend the chance for you to write thank you letters to all your friends and loved ones. This could be useful for the upcoming summer, whether to thank your professors for not having a deathly final exam or to begin your pen pal-ing for the time you’ll spend apart from your roommates. There’s something nostalgic and personal about scripting a letter in the middle of your daily life, and the lucky recipients of these letters will have a bit of added brightness to their day.

An outline, similar to the format we used here, awaits you on the Lariat below.

Feel free to send us a note, or print as many as you like to use for the ones who have helped you through this year.

In the wise words of every sixth-grade student, “H.A.G.S.,” (or “Have A Great Summer”) and stay safe while doing so.

Sincerely,

The Lariat Editorial Board and Staff