Fair Trade Market encourages meaningful purchases

By Abby Sowder | Contributor

The Fair Trade Market, attached to the World Cup Café on North 15th Street, offers an assortment of foreign products that were fairly traded before making their way into this Waco establishment.

The Fair Trade’s wesite says the purpose of the Fair Trade Market is to only sell products that were made in safe working conditions and for proper wages, which ultimately provides a sustainable way of life for developing communities.

The Fair Trade Market was started in 2006 as an addition to World Cup Café. Both the market and restaurant are affiliated with Mission Waco, an organization dedicated to empowering the poor and marginalized, mobilizing the middle class and overcoming issues of social justice, according to its website. The proceeds from both the café and market go back to Mission Waco.

Kathy Allison, a former board member of Mission Waco and Fair Trade Market volunteer, took over the Fair Trade Market with co-worker Laura Mitchell in its beginning stage.

“We did it for the first two months out on the sidewalk on weekends,” Allison said.

Shannon Williams, the current director of Fair Trade, said the Fair Trade movement started small and gradually grew into the business it is today.

“We did not quit,” Williams said. “We put in a ton of hours behind the scenes.”

When the makeshift Fair Trade Market began gaining popularity and producing a profit, Jimmy Dorrell, the executive director of Mission Waco, moved the organization from the sidewalk to a small closet and eventually into the permanent location it is in now, Allison said.

The Fair Trade Market is located in a large room attached to World Cup Café. Therefore, customers from the restaurant can easily make their way to the market by walking through the small hallway that runs alongside the kitchen. Likewise, Fair Trade shoppers can just as conveniently grab a bite to eat from the café.

Waco junior Hannah Humphrey volunteered as a waitress at World Cup Café in 2013.

“I believe that the delicious food draws people in,” Humphrey said, “and then the Fair Trade products win them over.”

Williams described the concept of fair trade as artisans being paid a fair wage up front and free from bad working conditions, which helps to change their communities.

Williams encourages customers to start small with fair trade purchases, such as coffee or chocolate, because those are the easiest products that make the biggest impacts. Williams said that paying a dollar more for fairly traded chocolate that has only been traded three times makes a huge difference, as opposed to buying chocolate that has been traded up to 15 times.

“You are paying a very minimal price to change somebody’s life,” Williams said.

Edmond, Okla., senior Abby Webb said she chose to buy coffee from the Fair Trade Market after learning that normally traded coffee is a product that uses child labor to harvest, manufacture and produce.

