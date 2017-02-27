Study offers new insights on effective memorization

By Elisabeth Tharp | Broadcast Reporter

Dr. Melanie Sekeres’ recent research shows the proof behind a theory that can help you remember just about anything.

Sekeres earned her Ph.D. from the University of Toronto in 2012 and then joined Baylor’s faculty in 2016.

She is an assistant professor here at Baylor and her recent research has been catching the attention of people all way in Italy and The Huffington Post.

The study shows that students who repeat new information to someone else after learning it can recall those details better than those who do not.

“The study had to do with different rates of forgetting different types of information over time. So we studied healthy, young undergraduate students and had them watch some everyday film clips and we showed students a series of these clips and looked at how they remembered different types of details,” said Sekeres.

“This is something called the ‘testing effect’,” said Sekeres. “The problem is it takes a little bit of effort, it takes some time, but it is a much more effecting way of retaining information as opposed to re-reading your textbook or listening to the lecture on tape.”

Sekeres also said that actively generating information helps with retention.