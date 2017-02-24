Baseball looks to stay undefeated against high-powered offense in South Alabama

By Jordan Smith | Sports Editor

The Baylor baseball squad looks to keep its undefeated record intact this weekend as they host the South Alabama Jaguars in a three-game weekend series starting tonight at Baylor Ballpark.

Baylor has started this season 5-0 and is riding the coattails of two straight shutout wins coming from their road win against Texas State on Wednesday and the win against the Nevada Wolf Pack on Monday. This is the first time Baylor has started 5-0 since the 2012 season when they started out 6-0.

Baylor baseball head coach Steve Rodriguez is excited that his players are starting off on a good stretch.

“You know, they are playing really well together,” Rodriguez said. “It’s really great group of kids and what’s nice is that we have some veteran leadership that is leading the way right now. Some of the younger guys have really grasped on to that. To be honest, there’s a lot of great things happening in the dugout with our guys.”

The South Alabama Jaguars are riding into this weekend series with an undefeated record as well, just coming off of their most recent win by a score of 11-1 against. The Jaguars have four different players on their roster tied a top the home run leaderboard with one home run each on the season.

Junior RHP (right handed pitcher) Montana Parsons, who will be pitching for Baylor Saturday evening, reflected back on his playing time in the opening weekend series against Niagara last weekend.

“It definitely felt like I got stronger in the 5th, 6th inning. I didn’t really have a feel for any of my pitches, kind of wild with my fastball which made me scared of going to the off-speed pitches. But really settled in the 5th and 6th inning of play though,” Parsons said.

Parsons has a record this season of 1-0 with a 1.50 ERA (earned run average), in one appearance this season. In 6.0 innings of work, he has allowed six hits, walked three, stuck out six and only allowed one earned run all season.

Baylor is 1-0 against the Jaguars in Waco, but has an even record of 1-1 in their overall matchup history.

In the four games the South Alabama program has played this season, the Jaguars have won each game by at least a six run margin, including a 32-0 win over Eastern Illinois University in their second game of the season.

The weekend series starts with first pitch at 6:35 p.m. tonight at Baylor Ballpark. Fans can tune into Baylor Lariat Radio for live play-by-play commentary all weekend long starting tonight at 6:15 p.m. with the First Pitch Pregame Show, the official pregame show coverage of Baylor Bears Baseball on Baylor Lariat Radio. For the official schedule, go to bit.ly/LariatSchedule.