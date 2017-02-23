NAACP hosts The Black Art Experience

By Christina Soto | Broadcast Reporter

The Baylor NAACP will host The Black Art Experience at 7 p.m. on Feb. 28 in Barfield Drawing Room. The event includes a variety of art from poets, singers, rappers, musicians, painters, and vendors. There will be a total of 15 performing artists and six non-performing artists.

Washington D.C. junior and NAACP vice president Tori Hasty planned this event with NAACP’s entertainment committee, “There will also be vendors of small, black-owned businesses. You’ll get a little of everything at the Black Art Experience,” Hasty said.



Hasty says it has been a long process to make sure the event runs smoothly from rehearsing with the artist to running things behind the scenes.

“My number one goal is that the artists featured feel empowered to continue pursuing their artistic passions. This event is all about the artists. It’s their showcase; I’m just here to create a space in which they feel comfortable to do so,” Hasty said.



St. Martinville, La., junior Kristen Mouton is showcasing three spoken word pieces about identity and social justice, as well as a canvas painting. Mouton said the canvas painting depicts black women as a force of nature.

“My main inspiration for creating art is my passion for social justice. As Nina Simone once said, ‘How can you be an artist and not reflect the times?'” Mouton said.

Spring junior and NAACP president Reggie Singletary said he is looking forward to seeing people be themselves in the way that expresses themselves the most. Singletary said he wants people to see the talent the community has.



“Black art needs to be uplifted on the same level as any form of success or achievement instead of just cast away into a different category for different kind of people. We are capable of creating,” Singletary said.

Mouton said she decided to showcase her art because she wanted a chance to share her unique perspective on the ways that art and activism can intersect.

“I want to inspire more individuals to tell their stories and use art to make a change,” Mouton said.

Hasty said she hopes people recognize the talent on this campus and in the Waco community.

“I’d love for everyone to leave the Black Art Experience appreciating art so much more,” Hasty said.