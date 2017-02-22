Why I plan to attend Sing again

Although I am in my third year at Baylor, I had never attended All-University Sing until last Thursday.

The roughly four-hour runtime made watching the performances a bit of a marathon, but it was well worth it. Sing is one of the finest Baylor traditions and something every Bear should experience.

Perhaps the most impressive aspect of Sing is that the vast majority of those performing are amateurs. Students without any dance or stage experience transform into genuine performers as they navigate their way through complex choreography.

The choreography itself is notable as well. Hundreds of fraternity and sorority members executing synchronized dance moves is a testament to the hours of practice they’ve put in.

I love music, so that was something I looked forward to in all the performances. Again, the performers impressed with their singing. Kappa Omega Tau’s vocal performances were a pleasant surprise, and their leprechaun-themed performance was one of the most fun.

The team of Alpha Chi Omega and Pi Kappa Phi opened their performance with a chilling version of The Rolling Stones “Paint it Black.”

It is very hard to not dance in your seat and sing along with the people on stage. For example, I delivered an outstanding rendition of “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You” during Beta Theta Pi’s performance, if I do say so myself.

The best all around vocals may have come from Phi Kappa Chi. The Aladdin-themed performance started with the song “Arabian Nights,” just like the Disney movie does.

The number drew criticism because it was performed with stereotypical Middle Eastern accents, as the original version is. Although I understand the fears about cultural insensitivity, the guy did nail the song, as did his fraternity brothers with their performances.

Another enjoyable aspect of Sing is the costumes. Chi Omega looked great in their eskimo and penguin costumes. They also get points for the obligatory yet essential use of Foreigner’s “Cold As Ice” in their Arctic-themed performance.

Kappa Kappa Gamma killed it with their old lady costumes, featuring gray wigs, canes and colorful dresses. One of the single best moments of the night was the surprise costume change during Alpha Delta Pi’s Black Swan-esque performance. I won’t spoil it for you.

Delta Delta Delta used their performance to pay tribute to the women’s suffrage movement of the early 20th century. For obvious reasons, it was an inspiring performance, and their costumes and props were absolutely spot on.

The work that goes into the production of every Sing act is truly admirable. From the singing and dancing to the lighting and special effects, every aspect has been planned out, and the organizational Sing chairs deserve a lot of the credit.

I plan on attending Sing next year, and if you have a chance to see this year’s acts, I’d highly recommend you take it. This kind of thing doesn’t happen at other schools, so it is definitely a unique and integral part of the Baylor experience.