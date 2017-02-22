Baylor football assistant leaves for Washington

By Ben Everett | Sports Writer

Baylor football’s co-offensive coordinator Matt Lubick has resigned to take another coaching position.

Lubick has been hired by Washington to be co-offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach for the Huskies, according to ESPN. Baylor quarterbacks coach Glenn Thomas has been promoted to co-offensive coordinator, Baylor officials told the Lariat via e-mail.

Washington head coach Chris Petersen said he is excited to add Lubick to his staff in a statement obtained by ESPN.

“He has earned a national reputation as an innovative coaching mind and a successful recruiter. Equally as important, we believe he will be a terrific fit with our staff, players and the University of Washington,” Petersen said.

Lubick was hired by Baylor head coach Matt Rhule in January to serve as co-offensive coordinator with Jeff Nixon.

Lubick served as Oregon’s offensive coordinator last season and led a Ducks offense that ranked 15th nationally in yards per game.

Lubick was dismissed along with Oregon head coach Mark Helfrich following the season and immediately agreed to be Mississippi’s wide receivers coach before Rhule convinced him to come to Waco.

Lubick has coached at the college level for 21 years, and his job at Washington will be his fourth stop in the Pac-12, having coached for Oregon State and Arizona State in addition to his stint at Oregon.

Thomas was hired to be the quarterbacks coach for Baylor on Feb. 16, the same day Rhule finalized the coaching staff. Following the announcement, Rhule expressed his excitement about the upcoming season with his staff.

“I am excited to get our coaches in place and begin building for the 2017 season,” Rhule told Baylorbears.com. “This staff is full of experienced, talented coaches who will develop our young men to be the best that they can be in the classroom, on the football field and in the community.”

Thomas spent time with Rhule at Temple serving as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach the past two seasons.

Prior to his time in Philadelphia, Thomas spent three seasons in Atlanta working with the Falcons and quarterback Matt Ryan.

Under his guidance, Ryan was named to two Pro Bowls and set then-career and franchise single season records for passing yards, touchdown passes and completion percentage in 2012.

Thomas also worked with all-pro players Julio Jones, Michael Turner and Tony Gonzalez as an offensive assistant in Atlanta.

Thomas, a Texas native, worked his first college coaching job as a student assistant at Texas Tech before standing out as wide receivers coach and offensive coordinator at Midwestern State in Wichita Falls.