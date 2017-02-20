Annual ‘Bearathon’ approaches; registration to close soon.

On March 25, over 2,000 runners will compete in what has been named the “Toughest Half in Texas” in Waco and throughout Baylor University’s campus. Early registration for this half-marathon closes on Feb. 24, so time is running out for registrants to get the most cost effective deal.

The Bearathon has been one of Student Foundation’s most effective scholarship fundraising events for Baylor University students.

“I ran the Bearathon last year, and I am running it again in a few weeks,” said Longview junior Payton Baker. “I like how the Bearathon promotes healthy living but also serves as a great cause. So many students benefit from scholarship organizations like Student Foundation, and race day is an exciting way to bring the Waco and Baylor community together for a good cause.”

If participants do not want to take part in 13.1 miles, a 5K is offered as well. The 5K begins and finishes at the same location as the half and features some of the same route features such as the Rosenbalm Fountain and Brazos River.

According to the Baylor University Student Foundation website, first place winners will receive a prize of $500, second place will receive $400, and third place will receive $300. There are two other divisions that where participants can win awards, Baylor students and 40+ Open Bracket. In those divisions first place will be awarded $300, second place, $200, and third place, $100.

Prices start at $50 for half-marathon runners and $25 for 5K runners. After early registration ends, prices will increase after this date. It is not a requirement to run either of the races. As long as participants maintain a minimum mile time of 18 minutes, participants will receive the finishing medal and T-shirt.

“Student Foundation serves the Baylor University student body by building community-minded servants and developing leaders by entrusting members with the responsibility of recruiting qualified students, raising scholarship funds and building goodwill among alumni and students,” said Bearathon marketing and promotions chair Kaitlyn Whatley.

The Bearathon is one of the only half-marathons taking place in Waco and the only one that benefits students of Baylor University. To help students and participants prepare for the Bearathon, participants can visit the Bearathon website or the Bearathon Facebook page.

Participants can also prepare for the Bearathon by using running apps or connecting with other runners on the Bearathon Facebook page. While the Bearathon may be a timed competition for some, it is not for others, and many take part in the Bearathon to better themselves as runners.

“I ran it by myself last year and didn’t try to reach a certain time,” Baker said. “This year I’m running it with my little, and we have been training every day for the past couple of months so that we can try to finish by a certain time. I like doing it with her because it’s something special and should be more fun.”

This semester, Baylor University’s Student Foundation put on numerous events to aid in scholarships, student recruitment and alumni relations. For more information on the upcoming Bearathon or Student Foundation events, visit the Baylor University Student Foundation website:

https://www.baylor.edu/student_foundation/index.php?id=867490