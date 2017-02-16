One dead after multiple-car pileup on I-35

By Rylee Seavers | Staff Writer

A four-car crash, resulting in one fatality, occurred at 3:40 p.m. yesterday on the northbound side of Interstate 35 said Garen Bynum, Waco Police Department public information officer.

All three lanes on the northbound side were closed between the 17th street – 18th street and University Parks Drive exits.

There were three crashes on I-35 on Thursday. The first wreck caused two vehicles to roll over on the northbound side resulting in minor injuries, Bynum said. The second was a minor collision on the southbound side, also resulting in minor injuries, which caused traffic to slow on the northbound side. The exact cause of the four-car crash which resulted in a fatality is still unknown, he said.

One woman died in the car crash, Bynum said. The female has been identified by the Waco Police Department, but they have not released her identity to the public, he said. There were four others injured in the crash, two males and two females, he said. All of them are in stable condition and are being treated at Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest, Bynum said.

Baylor Police Department and the Precinct 1 Constable’s office also assisted on the scene of the fatal crash.