Baylor NAACP celebrates modern black history

By Joy Moton | Staff Writer

Videos of African-American students at Baylor are circulating on Twitter because of a hashtag that Baylor NAACP set in place called #myblackhistory.

The hashtag enables students to give diverse perspectives on their experiences and what being African-American means to them.

Houston sophomore Maryse Bombito, press and publicity chair for Baylor NAACP, films students answering questions about what they love about being black and posts the videos on the Baylor NAACP page with the hashtag. Bombito said she came up with the idea for the hashtag because she believes people should celebrate history in the making as well as the past.

“I wanted to do something where we were celebrating our present that will soon be history, not just looking back at the past, but celebrating who we are now,” Bombito said. “We all have different stories, but growing up, we focused on the main narrative and we missed so many different things.”

Houston junior Danielle Sherman, who participated in a video, said that since the shortest month of the year is used to celebrate black history, it should capture the fullness of history by including the beauty in every aspect of black culture.

“The phrase ‘black don’t crack’ was why I said I love being black,” Sherman said. “There are many people who go through procedures to look like us, yet shame us, and it is baffling. We should love being black always, not just in February.”

Not only is Baylor NAACP celebrating black excellence, but it also recently celebrated the 108th founders day of the NAACP on Sunday. The group gathered in the Bill Daniel Student Center for a viewing of “A Raisin in the Sun,” a movie about the struggles and victories of a black family during the Harlem Renaissance.

Houston junior Reginald Singletary, Baylor NAACP president, said he appreciates being able to be a part of a group that has endured opposition for so long.

“This [organization] has seen so many things throughout the history of America, and it’s amazing that it has survived this long when organizations that fought against the norm and fought for justice were often taken down and broken apart,” Singletary said. “It’s amazing to be a member of an [organization] that has had so many heroes that have went against all odds for what they believed in. It gives us, the youth, a platform for continuing to do the work that our community and this nation still needs.”

Baylor NAACP will continue celebrating black history by supporting events through the department of multicultural affairs such as the Black Heritage Banquet with Malcolm X’s daughter coming to speak, the Coalition of Black Ambassadors’ All For One Soiree event and the Asian Student Association fashion show. All students are welcome to attend these events, and information for them can be found on the Baylor NAACP Facebook page.

“We need to get out into the community more, develop ourselves more as growing leaders and become more connected and intentional about creating change on campus and within the community,” Singletary said. “I’m excited for where this organization will go.”