Football assistant arrested on charges of prostitution Saturday

An assistant in the football strength and conditioning area of the Baylor athletics department was arrested early Saturday morning on charges of solicitation of prostitution.

Brandon Washington was arrested by deputies after arriving at a local hotel to meet a prostitute, McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara told the Waco Tribune-Herald. His charge is classified as a Class B misdemeanor.

Washington was recently hired in the Baylor athletics department but was fired once the university learned of his arrest, according to a Baylor University statement.

“After a full criminal background check was completed and cleared, Brandon Washington was recently hired as an assistant in the Football Strength and Conditioning area,” Baylor said in a statement. “Baylor was notified on February 4 of Brandon Washington’s arrest and terminated his employment immediately that day.”

As of Monday evening, there is no mention of Washington on Baylor’s website.

Washington filled a similar role in the athletics department at Temple University last year until head football coach Matt Rhule was hired by Baylor in December.

“When we arrived at Baylor we made a commitment to character and integrity in our program,” Rhule said in an interview with the Waco Tribune-Herald. “Brandon’s actions are completely unacceptable. We will not tolerate conduct that is contradictory to these values.”

After posting $1,000 bond, Washington was released from the McLennan County Jail on Saturday, according to the Waco Tribune-Herald.