Mayborn Museum brings The Wizard of Oz to Waco

By Elisabeth Tharp

Baylor University’s Mayborn Museum Complex is currently presenting the Wizard of Oz Children’s Educational Exhibit.

In 1939, we watched Dorothy’s journey along the yellow brick road to get back to her home in Kansas. Now in 2017, you can come and experience Dorothy’s journey yourself.

On your exploration you will see familiar faces like Glenda, the Tin Man, the Scarecrow, and the Cowardly Lion.

“This exhibit is an introduction to the popular story we know and love. The Wizard of Oz is really one of Americas home-grown fairytales,” said Assistant Director of Exhibits, Communication, & Visitor Services Rebecca Nall.

“We want children to come away learning that they can overcome challenges just like the characters had to do in the story,” said Nall.

Though this exhibit is meant for children, people of all ages can come and experience this interactive exhibit that will take you on a multi-sensory, cross-disciplinary exploration of the Land of Oz.

This traveling exhibit will be on display till May 7th, so don’t miss out.