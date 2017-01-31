Memorial dining hall offers ‘worry-free’ meals

By Gavin Rodger | Staff Writer

Baylor’s 1845 at Memorial Dining Hall has become well-known throughout campus as a favorite place to eat.

One aspect of this dining hall is the large “Worry-Free Station” that is filled with a selection of gluten-free options, positioned near the north entrance directly across from the Draper Academic Building.

“Our Worry-Free Station was created with our students with special dietary needs in mind,” said Sean McMahon, Baylor Dining Services resident district manager. “All options are made 100 percent without gluten ingredients, and the top eight allergens are to be labeled. Also worth noting, this station is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner.”

The Worry-Free Station was added in fall 2015 and was the centerpiece of the new 1845, after the dining hall receiving feedback from those trying to live a gluten-free lifestyle as well as those with Celiac Disease, an autoimmune reaction to eating gluten, a protein found in wheat, barley and rye, according to Celiac.org.

When students enter the gluten-free dining station, they come across a selection of fruit and gluten free desserts that vary depending on the day. The station also offers gluten-free waffle mix, gluten-free bread and a toaster labeled “gluten-free only” to avoid cross-contamination.

The Worry-Free Station has become a popular destination among many visitors, even students and staff who do not have an allergy restriction, McMahon said.

“The Worry-Free Station is the only full-service station on campus that has an expansive menu, which has made it one of the most popular stations for gluten intolerant, vegan and vegetarian students. Students with allergy restrictions love the station, and we even have students and staff that do not have an allergy restriction that enjoy the station. The feedback we receive is very positive and mostly revolves around adding specific dishes,” McMahon said.

Dining halls across Baylor’s campus and around the country are becoming more knowledgeable every day about the importance of providing for people of different health backgrounds.

“By far the biggest benefit [to those with food allergies] is the reduction in inflammation,” said Dr. Troy Spurill, a doctor of chiropractic based in Eden Prairie, Minn., who has extensive training in functional neurology, nutrition, and applied kinesiology. “For me, this means healthier brain function, and for others a healthier heart, muscles or joints, and for some just improved overall energy.”

For more information about Baylor’s dining halls, their locations across campus and wide array of options, please visit https://baylor.campusdish.com/.