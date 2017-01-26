Longtime associate AD leaving for Missouri

By Ben Everett | Sports Writer

Baylor Associate Athletic Director Nick Joos is leaving for Missouri after agreeing to be their senior associate athletic director for strategic communications.

Joos, who worked as Baylor’s executive associate athletic director for external affairs for more than 13 years, accepted the position at Missouri on Wednesday.

During his time in Waco, Joos has seen the Baylor athletics department grow substantially and win 58 Big 12 Conference titles, but he says he is going to miss the people more than anything.

“When you package it all up, in 13-and-a-half years, it’s been just a remarkable run for this department,” Joos said. “And I’m happy to have played a very, very small role in its success. The one thing we have in this department — and I believe it with all my heart — is we have great people. It’s a special place.”

Joos joined the Baylor staff in October 2003 and has overseen Baylor’s athletic communications, marketing and ticket offices, baylorbears.com, licensing and broadcast operations.

Joos also served as the sport administrator for Baylor men’s basketball and men’s and women’s tennis, as well as acted as the administrative liaison to IMG, the athletic department’s multimedia partner.

Despite overseeing all of Baylor’s athletic programs, Joos admits he has an inclination toward basketball.

“Growing up in Iowa, I went to Drake games as a kid,” Joos said. “I went to school at Iowa State with (former Iowa State men’s basketball coach) Johnny Orr. I’m a college basketball fan first and probably foremost, to some degree. So, missing [Baylor men’s coach Scott Drew] and those guys the rest of this season is going to be hard.”

Additionally, Drew and Joos both arrived in Waco in 2003, so they have developed a strong relationship.

“Nick has been a huge part of our program over the last 10 years and really provided our coaching staff all the resources and support we needed to build the program into a top-25 program year in and year out,” Drew said. “Nick is also a great friend and somebody that has a big heart.”

Prior to arriving at Baylor, Joos worked in the athletic offices of Nebraska and Iowa State, serving as assistant sports information director and director of men’s basketball operations, among other positions.

Some of the notable achievements of Baylor athletics during Joos’ tenure include five total national championships, four combined World Series appearances by the baseball and softball programs and a Heisman trophy winner.

Baylor Athletic Director Mack Rhoades, who came to Waco after having served the same position in Missouri, expressed his gratitude for Joos’ service.

“We’re certainly happy for Nick that he’s going to a place that he will bring great value,” Rhoades said. “Obviously, it’s a place that I know about. And knowing some of their needs, he will be a great fit and a welcomed addition. He’s been here 13 years, and he’s been an integral part of the success at Baylor.”