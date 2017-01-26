Lady Bears lead winning legacy

Video and story by Morgan Kilgo | Broadcast Reporter

The Lady Bear’s basketball team has seen amazing success this season, and with two NCAA National Championship titles and three Final Four appearances, the Lady Bears have a winning legacy attached to their program.

“We are not used to losing here,” Memphis, Tenn., senior Nina Davis said. “Whenever you lose it’s heartbreaking, you feel like you’ve lost a National Championship.”

What separates the Lady Bears from the rest of the competition is head coach Kim Mulkey. Since her arrival to Baylor in 2000, Mulkey has turned the Lady Bears program into what it is today. Her ability to recruit, her fiery personality and her love for the game are a few of the qualities her players feel make her a successful coach.

“She’s passionate about everything she does, it’s who she is,” Slidell, La., sophomore Kalani Brown said. “You can tell she cares about the game; she coaches with a lot of emotion.”

In order to create a new bond between her players each season, Coach Mulkey has the team come together and create a slogan. The slogan allows the team to decide what their goal as team and how they plan on achieving that goal.

This year’s slogan is “Embrace the Moment + All in = Destination Dallas.” The slogan is written in the team’s locker room as well as on rubber bracelets the team wears to practice.

“We Just want to be able to take everything in, we don’t want anyone to be afraid when the spotlight comes,” Davis said. “When it gets to the big game we just want to embrace the moment.”