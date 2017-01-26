Career fair returns for Baylor students

Baylor’s Office of Career and Professional Development will hold a career fair for all students from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday at the Waco Convention Center.

According to the Office of Career and Professional Development website, about 125 companies are expected to attend, all seeking students in a variety of academic fields to fill entry-level positions and internships.

“Students can expect to see a wide variety of employers both in terms of industries and majors on which they focus their hiring,” Director of Employer Relations at Baylor Adam Kaye said. “Many employers at the Internship and Career Fair have communicated to us that they truly are open to hiring students of all majors, both for internships and full-time jobs.”

Students are required to dress business casual, but Kaye recommends students come in business professional attire.

An employer relations specialist at Baylor Rachel Kent has been meeting with potential employers all year and said representatives from companies including H-E-B, Baylor Scott and White, Reynolds and Reynolds, Target, Verizon, Walgreens, USAA, several police departments, the DEA, the Department of Public Safety, the Department of Transportation and the U.S. Customs and Border Patrol will be at the fair to meet students.

“The recruiters that come are there to answer questions, share about their agency and talk about open positions that they are currently hiring,” Kent said.

Kent suggests students come with questions and be prepared to ask recruiters about positions in which they are interested.

“Students should bring their smiles and questions and be ready to have conversations because these recruiters are really excited to meet Baylor students,” Kent said.

Kent and Kaye both encourage students of all ages and majors to attend the fair.

“This is your chance to plan for your future,” Kent said. “ Having 100 employers . . . who want to hire you when you graduate is such a great opportunity to find out what you might want to do when you leave Baylor. It is a great way to network and find out what options are out there for recent grads.”

Kaye emphasized internships and relationship-building opportunities that could be especially beneficial to younger students.

“Students have the ability to establish relationships with recruiters that can grow every year, and when the time comes to seek internships and full-time positions, the relationship that has been built can be a catalyst to you landing the position,” Kaye said.

There will be a shuttle from Cashion Academic Center running every 15 minutes to the fair. The first 400 students and alumni who attend the event can have a professional profile picture taken to add to their LinkedIn profiles.