Former Baylor forward signs contract with Brooklyn Nets

By Ben Everett | Sports Writer

Former Baylor men’s basketball forward Quincy Acy signed a second 10-day contract with the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday after playing four games for Brooklyn on the first 10-day contract.

Acy will have five more games to prove his worth before the Nets must decide whether to sign him for the remainder of the season or cut him on Jan. 29.

“It was a surreal feeling to be back [in the NBA],” Acy told Newsday.com after his first game with Brooklyn. “I know how hard I’ve worked, and I keep waiting for my opportunity.”

In his second game with Brooklyn, Acy scored nine points in five minutes of play against the Toronto Raptors without missing a shot. Despite being blown out, Nets head coach Kenny Atkinson praised Acy for his motor and attitude.

“He looked good tonight,” Atkinson told reporters following the game. “He’s got some pop, and he’s aggressive. You can tell he’s a competitor, and that’s the book on him. Those are the type of guys we want in here. He’s been fantastic since he’s been here. I just like his aggressiveness and competitiveness.”

Acy played for Baylor from 2008 to 2012, earning honors such as Big 12 Sixth Man of the Year and All-Big 12 Honorable Mention in his junior season while averaging 12.4 points and and 7.6 rebounds per game.

In his senior season, Acy earned spots on the All-Big 12 second team and Big 12 All-Defensive team for a Baylor team that reached the Elite Eight in the NCAA tournament before losing to the eventual champion University of Kentucky.

Following his time in Waco, Acy was selected with the 37th overall pick in the 2012 NBA draft by the Toronto Raptors.

Acy received little playing time in his rookie season with Toronto, appearing in only 29 games and averaging 11.8 minutes per game.

On Dec. 9, 2013 Acy was traded to the Sacramento Kings and earned more time on the floor, playing in 56 games in 14 minutes per game.

Prior to the 2014-15 NBA season, Acy was traded to the New York Knicks. In New York, Acy had a career year, appearing in 68 games, starting in 22 of those games and putting up 5.9 points and 4.4 rebounds per game for the season.

Acy, a free agent in the 2015 offseason, returned to Sacramento on a one-year deal and had another solid season with an average of 5.2 points in 14.8 minutes per game while stretching his game out to the three-point line and shooting 38.8 percent from there.

Acy returned to Texas the following year by signing with the Dallas Mavericks, but he struggled to gain playing time and played the majority of the season in the NBA Development League.

Now with his fifth NBA team, Acy is looking to cement a place in the league but is relishing the opportunity at the same time.

“I’m happy to be here,” Acy told Newsday.com. “I’m just taking it one day at a time, and whenever my number is called, I’m going to be ready. That’s been the story of my whole career. I’m not up here trying to outdo anything. If I get on the court, I’m going to prove my worth.”