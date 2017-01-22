MultimediaPolitics (Inauguration)Slideshows Women’s March photo recap By Liesje Powers - January 22, 2017 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter An attendee of the Women's March smiles widely as she stands in front of a protest stakeout on Independence. She holds her sign up, blocking the protesters behind her. Photo Credit: Liesje Powers | Photo Editor Women, men and children filled the National Mall in the morning and afternoon of January 21. A group of women marched towards the capitol, carrying a sign that read, “Women’s rights are human rights.” Photo Credit: Liesje Powers | Photo Editor A woman chooses to perch in a tree to get a better view of the event. The crowd was much larger than the originally expected 200,000. Photo Credit: Liesje Powers | Photo Editor A couple walks down the street, hand in hand, as they tackle the Women’s March distance. The Washington Monument stands behind them. Photo Credit: Liesje Powers | Photo Editor A woman stands on a cement ledge and records the speaker. She held her hands to her heart as she heard the opening lines. Photo Credit: Liesje Powers | Photo Editor Kristen Flanders proudly holds her sign up in the air at the Women’s March. The event began with speakers and singers who voiced their opinions on social and political equality. Photo Credit: Liesje Powers | Photo Editor A child sits on the shoulders of an adult participating in the Women’s March. She holds a sign that reads, “Donald Trump is a Nincompoop.” Photo Credit: Liesje Powers | Photo Editor A young man hoists his “I love my Mom,” sign over his shoulder as he speaks to a group of attendees. The group stands along the walking path. Photo Credit: Liesje Powers | Photo Editor A group of younger marchers finish up their trek for the Woman’s March event. A few carry signs and wear the symbolic pink. Photo Credit: Liesje Powers | Photo Editor Two stilt dancers lead a group of supporters to the Women’s March. The crowd filled the street from side to side. Photo Credit: Liesje Powers | Photo Editor “I was a huge Hillary fan – I’m from New York- and it absolutely destroyed me that the most qualified candidate, regardless of their gender, could lose to someone who filled the country with hate. For me, I’m here because I felt very voiceless and very powerless, and I feel like by being here my voice, even if it’s a little tiny voice, can be heard.” -Lauren Keats Photo Credit: Liesje Powers | Photo Editor A large group of marchers station themselves on a ledge above the large crowd. They cheer along with the speaker, pumping their signs and fists in the air. Photo Credit: Liesje Powers | Photo Credit Pausing before choosing which direction to take to begin the Women’s March, a marcher stands poised, poster in hand. Photo Credit: Liesje Powers | Photo Editor Three women cluster together, shouting along to the chants of the crowds. Several speakers used a call-and-response method with the attendees. Photo Credit: Liesje Powers | Photo Editor The crowd gathered for the Women’s March stretches for blocks. The stage was set up on 3rd and Independence, with speakers and a TV monitor set up along the street. Photo Credit: Liesje Powers | Photo Editor