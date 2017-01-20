MultimediaSlideshows Inauguration Slideshow By Liesje Powers - January 20, 2017 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter The space in front of the Capitol building filled quickly, leaving many to watch the inauguration from the large screens placed on the National Mall. Those in attendance braved the rain and cooler weather. Photo Credit: Liesje Powers | Photo Editor Protesters stand in the streets as people pass by on their way to the inauguration. They remained there throughout the day, using signs and a megaphone to send their message. Photo Credit: Liesje Powers | Photo EditorPreparations for the inauguration continued through the eve of the event, including the addition of large TV monitors and metal barriers to the National Mall. Photo Credit: Erica Thorpe | Roundup Photo EditorA protester approached a queue at one of the security checkpoints, engaging in conversation with Trump supporters. Photo Credit: Erica Thorpe | Roundup Photo EditorSupporters of Trump and those who oppose the President stood side-by-side as the inauguration progressed. Members of the crowd cheered during the inaugural acceptance speech. Photo Credit: Liesje Powers | Photo EditorAttila Emho of Ottowa Ontario holds his hand over his heart for the National Anthem. Photo Credit: Liesje Powers | Photo EditorArmy members line the streets leading to the inaugural access points. Violent protests broke out during and after the inauguration, leading to more than 200 arrests. Photo Credit: Liesje Powers | Photo EditorThe lines leading to the inauguration entrances turned to crowded streets as the number of people attempting to get in grew. Photo Credit: Liesje Powers | Photo EditorJose Percira and Silvia Fanco take a selfie to commemorate their witness of the second inauguration since moving from Paraguay five years ago. Photo Credit: Liesje Powers | Photo EditorA supporter of President Trump, perched on a barrier, raises his hand in response to part of Trump's speech. He continued to cheer as the event went on. Photo Credit: Liesje Powers | Photo EditorAn attendee of the inauguration waves his flags in rhythm to the tunes playing at the Capitol building. Photo Credit: Liesje Powers | Photo EditorA soldier salutes as the National Anthem plays. He is joined by the surrounding military members at the inauguration. Photo Credit: Liesje Powers | Photo EditorStephanie Sizzmore, an employee of Amplifier Foundation, a non-profit for motivational artists, gives away free art to those waiting in line for the inauguration. Photo Credit: Liesje Powers | Photo EditorA supporter of Donald Trump and event ticket holder was blocked from entering the inauguration by protesters. She chose to celebrate the swearing in regardless. Photo Credit: Erica Thorpe | Roundup Photo EditorA group of bikers arrived on the sidewalk of the general admission gate. Other attendees gather nearby waiting to pass through the security checkpoint and make their way towards the Capitol building. Photo Credit: Hannah Nuemann | Roundup Editor in ChiefA protester joins a group on the street during the inauguration. Many protests remained non-violent, but some turned into riots. Photo Credit: Hannah Nuemann | Roundup Editor in Chief